Women now second-class citizens in U.S.
It is now official.
Women and the female sex are, by law, second-class citizens, and the Constitution does not apply to them.
Women have lost the right to privacy, and freedom. Men have made the decision that women are not afforded rights that men poses.
Men can take all the Viagra they want, but some states will outlaw contraceptives for women. Females are not equal to men, plain and simple.
If a women is having a very difficult pregnancy that could cost her her life, tough break. Stay pregnant no matter what the consequences. It’s a man’s world, sweetie.
If you’re poor, don’t even think about an abortion. In Texas, your neighbor is watching and could have you put in jail.
Who’s to blame? Voters, and the worst educational system in the world that pumps out illiterate, uninformed, pathetic people.
Richard Badone
Yuma
Chances of new amendments are unlikely
I am male. I have no idea what women go through with an unwanted pregnancy or even a pregnancy that is wanted. Many cases of pregnancies are a surprise. The man lied to get what he wanted. That, being said, the woman probably helped his cause. The heat of the moment caused poor judgment on both sides.
When one reads the Constitution, there is nothing that discusses abortion. Unlike guns which gives everyone covered by the Constitution, from the newborn drawing their first breath to the dying man drawing his last breath, to own any gun they want. That is the way the Constitution is read by our nine justices.
The Constitution can be changed. The citizens in each state need to elect people that will ensure 2/3rds of United States House and Senate to make the amendment. They must also elect people to each state legislature that will ensure a 3/4ths majority to accept the change in a convention called for the purpose of adding the amendment to the Constitution. I looked this up on the internet. I believe I have the gist of what is required. The same process goes for both abortion and guns.
These are two hot topics held hostage by the personal feelings of the court members. They may not openly state their position, but it is my opinion each member’s vote reflects how they feel personally. Had these items been addressed in the Constitution, we would not have an issue. I don’t believe the authors of our Constitution envisioned people of this country would be able to make the types of weapons we have today or be able to evaluate early life and the issues life presents.
The government won’t provide for birth control for potential mothers, or education for children born to the poor, but is willing to give the same child a gun. Perhaps when the parent has the unwanted child, they should deliver the child to the state and let the state take care of the child. The child won’t be worse off – they still won’t get an education and likely will flounder in a foster care system that is underfunded by government. And don’t bring up abstinence. Abstinence is silly for both men and women and why should women give up sex and let the men go unchecked?
While I am not sure, I believe the ERA amendment that has been proposed in recent decades to add to the Constitution got to the state ratification and failed. The chances of any new amendment is unlikely.
Ray Shively
Yuma
Supreme Court made right decision on abortions
In 1973, Roe v. Wade was pushed through into law in an illegally, non-lawful, deceptive series of trials.
The corrupt, feminist attorneys at that time lied, cheated, and bribed people to give false witness.
That is fully true, as admitted afterward by several of the people involved in those trials.
Norma McCorvey even spoke in length and wrote a book about the deception; as did several others.
The SCOTUS reviewed this law and saw the obvious illegality. They could not do anything other than overturn it.
That should have happened immediately after 1973.
The current misconception now is that having Roe V. Wade overturned now will prevent abortions from taking place.
That is not true. It only throws the decision back to individual states; giving them independence of power to decide. Where it was originally before Roe.
In my opinion, individual states should absolutely have that power in this issue, and in many other issues, including education and immigration.
Roe v. Wade was cheated into existence for the sole purpose of federalizing abortions, having taxpayers fund free abortions for all, and for there to be no limitations at all on abortions.
That “no limitations” has created the rise of awful, late-term abortions. No one can deny the murderous atrocity of fully-developed, viable babies’ lives being taken in this horrible way.
I believe the Supreme Court has made a very correct decision.
Agnes Robles
Yuma