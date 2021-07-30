Help during car incident was much appreciated
On a recent rather warm July morning, my vehicle stalled while driving a somewhat busy South Avenue B in Yuma.
While waiting for my husband to arrive, two gentlemen quickly came to the rescue by pushing my car off the roadway and into a business parking lot, very possibly preventing a serious accident. Several others also offered assistance. In the course of this rather hair-raising moment, I failed to get names, but hopefully you will see this note and be blessed by knowing YOU are beyond appreciated!
Also, to the store manager who graciously allowed me to wait inside the cool of his business during this non-adventure – thank you, sir.
People helping people … it’s the American way!
Eva Elzey
Yuma
Kindness during flight made up for dreary day
I flew home to Yuma late Saturday evening. My day had not been the best.
Across the aisle from me a young woman was reading a book. Her companion was an 11-year-old gentleman returning from boot camp somewhere in Texas.
When she paused her reading I asked questions, probably too many. She was patient and polite. The kindness she showed me more than made up for my dreary day.
Larry Barnard
Yuma
Supervisors should consider inmate labor
Re: July 20, 2021 Yuma Sun, Supervisors nix proposed user fee. I feel the Yuma County supervisors can come up with a simple solution to a huge problem without having to spend loads of money or raise taxes.
First, putting up signage is a waste of money because the only people who are going to read it, understand and comply with the message are people who care. The “lawbreakers” will continue to dump trash on the side of our roads because if they are caught they will only get their hands slapped. The excuse is that they don’t have any money to use the dump sites and they don’t have a place to get rid of the junk. “Same story, different day.”
Is there a solution if caught dumping trash? For decades, states in the South that have small towns or counties and limited tax income to maintain jails, have faced the problem of lack of funds to keep lawbreakers in jail. All cities and counties nationwide face high costs to house inmates. To offset the cost of housing, feeding and medical care, some areas with limited tax income use the inmates to help with road cleanup, roadside tree trimming, etc. Inmates are paid for their work and sometimes their jail term is lowered. This allows the city, county or states a way to reduce the cost of maintaining and housing inmates.
Why can’t it be done here in Arizona? Several years ago, Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio used Phoenix inmates to clean the streets of Phoenix and it seemed to work. It would be interesting to research what the cost to Yuma/Yuma County taxpayers is to house an inmate for a month. Maybe the people who feel this idea would not be kind to the inmate could DONATE the cost of keeping an inmate during his or her sentence.
Marv Rather
Yuma
Insurance should drop unvaccinated clients
I can’t really believe people. They refuse to take the vaccine even though it is proven to work, and that the death rates are going up among the unvaccinated.
If I had an insurance company and a client of mine got sick because of not taking the shot, if legal, I would drop them in a heartbeat. Why should we cover people when they are playing Russian roulette with their own lives, and the lives of others?
Henry Langston
Foothills
Life is so much better now, LOL
I’ve seen the light! Democrats have finally convinced me that the LEFT is the way to go. I love socialism or the “idea,” free stuff. We are having a taste of it now. What is wrong with Cubans that they want our capitalism ways? It’s wonderful that all the immigrants are coming in with the doors wide open. Our foreign leaders are so happy that Biden is their “friend.” I agree that we need higher taxes, it’s great to pay high gas prices. Life is so much better now than what we had in the past, wake up people, life is GOOD. LOL.
Nancy Smith
Yuma