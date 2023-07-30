Hazardous waste location is wrong location
No one has publicly spelled out the hazardous wastes Sydcol wants to bring to Yuma. I will. The amounts are in tons. Not pounds. Not gallons. Not barrels. A school days reminder: 2000 pounds equals 1 ton.
AA Sydcol Hazardous Wastes
Total: 113,962 tons
Sydcol’s owner Chuck Templer, makes light of the fears, the cautions, people feel at the mention of hazardous wastes. He refuses to move the location. The location is the issue. If instead of 2264 E. 13th Street, he moved east of Tacna to the vacant desert, there would be no objections. Accidents could be contained without public risk. But no. His convenient access is his priority, not the public’s safety. We do not need to walk a circus high wire without a net. I don’t need to know precisely each chemical definition to know I don’t want to touch them, drink them or breathe them in.
This is what he would place immediately east of the mall, next to farmland and our water, within throwing distance of Pacific Avenue/16th Street traffic. and multiple businesses and residences. All for his convenience.
Elected officials are ultimately charged to look into the future and consider what to make happen, and what to stop from happening. For the Yuma area, this is a clear “Stop.”
Mike Shelton
Yuma City Councilmember
Democracy doesn’t last when vote is compromised
Are today’s politicians more focused on salaries, benefits, and power?
The purpose of elected politicians is to serve, it is not a political lifestyle of power, influence, personal agendas, salaries, and benefits.
The prefix ”POLI” means “many” so why are politicians serving themselves and not the majority of Americans to keep our constitutional government alive?
Your vote can control the lifestyles of your elected leaders on all levels of government. Popular sovereignty is government-based consent of the people. Stop this political runaway train of current immigration policies, unbalanced budgets, illegal drugs and vote in your local, state and national elections.
Remember, democracy does not last long when the power of the vote is compromised or no vote is cast at all.
Gary Wright
Yuma
Loss of Yuma’s YMCA is terrible blow
There should have been an uproar over the YMCA closure. It is a disastrous hit for many in the community, especially the seniors. Many of us depend on the Y for maintaining a healthy lifestyle both physically and socially.
It is not just for exercise but a caring community of senior adults who use it as their only social outlet. Many of us go daily for Silver Sneaker classes, Zumba, Tai Chi, yoga, exercise equipment, etc. There is no other place in town that caters to seniors in the same way. Some of us can’t climb stairs or move very fast but still need to keep moving physically and mentally. It has been a terrible blow to many of us.
K. McNatt
Yuma
Kudos to YPD for monitoring vehicle traffic
It is nice to see the Yuma Police Department has begun monitoring the vehicle traffic for violations again. It has been missing for quite some time leaving drivers to set their own speed limits, which is probably the cause of the high number of accidents that occur in Yuma.
William Robbins
Yuma
Driver’s license photos should be better
When applying for a driver’s license
And they go and photograph us
Why can’t the state afford a decent camera to where we’re not tossed beneath some bus. where we’re allowed a bit of makeup, You see to eliminate the wrinkles and defects.
Tell me who wants their picture taken
When it’s a fact that we look like a wreck.
Some photos they take I don’t know how Police can even see a resemblance
The reason they must put a stop to this practice
Being we don’t look the same at first glance.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma
