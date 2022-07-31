Possibilities for Mega Millions winnings
I plan on buying a Mega Millions ticket.
If I win, I will upgrade my cable to the Golden Plan, fill up my truck with premium gas and take all my neighbors to an all-you-can-eat buffet with a open bar.
David Ibarra
Yuma
Cutting back on animal foods can help Earth
Record heat waves in America and Europe endanger millions, as wildfires rage, in a brutal manifestation of man-induced global warming.
Each of us can reduce our personal contribution by cutting back on consumption of animal foods, which account for a whopping portion of “greenhouse gases.” Carbon dioxide is released by burning forests to create animal pastures. Methane and nitrous oxide are released from digestive tracts of cows and sheep and from animal waste pits.
In an environmentally sustainable world, vegetables, fruits, and grains must replace animal food products in our diet, just as wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources replace fossil fuels. The next trip to our favorite supermarket provides a great opportunity to explore the delicious, healthful, eco-friendly plant-based meat and ice cream products in the frozen food section.
York Deeter
Yuma
Trump’s policies worked, Biden’s are not
A few weeks ago the Yuma Sun afforded their readers an opportunity to evaluate President Biden-grade his performance. I responded and gave him an “F”.
Another reader responded to my post with the following remarks: “Granted, he has not been able to deliver on promises, but Republicans have done nothing to assist him with his agenda, and have offered no alternative plans.”
Really? First of all, why would, or should, the GOP support programs which history has shown were destined for failure or were clearly not in the best interests of our country? Secondly, any suggestions Republicans made were (and still are) rejected by the Democrat controlled Congress.
In addition, in the response, which had 150 words (+or -a few) had only about 40 words that referred to Biden, and the rest were critical of Donald Trump. Why?
To what end? Trump isn’t POTUS! The messes (plural used on purpose) we are experiencing are the responsibility of Biden. Period!
Sometimes reality (truth) is uncomfortable, but when it is ignored the door(s) to worse calamities is opened. Think what you want about Trump, the man, but his policies, for the most part, worked. Think what you want about Biden, the man, but his policies have failed. That’s the bottom line--it’s really that simple.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Idea could reduce damages to cars in parking lots
I would tend to believe that a lot of drivers’ cars get damaged on your average parking lots. Especially those times where a driver attempts to back up when they are parked in between those larger vans or pickups we see so many of today.
I mean, you can’t see around these large rigs, being they extend several feet beyond what you happen to be driving, and then you have to worry about those who come zipping through a lot as if they are on a freeway, with no regards for you even when they see your taillights are lit up. This problem could be solved real easily if those driving the longer rigs parked on one side of the lot, those with smaller cars park on the opposite side. I believe it would cut down on accidents if the lots were marked as such.
Don’t forget many of those drivers behind the wheels of those bigger rigs, they often like to intimidate other drivers as if they hold the title “King of the Road.” Though it is merely a thought, I believe it would cut down on those so-called minor accidents.
Just the other day while driving with a friend, I called out “Dang it,” being I just made a wrong turn. I wouldn’t worry about it, my friend replied, being the cop behind us just did the same thing.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma
What happened to diverse melting pot of America?
Beware, America: The Republican so-called ‘great replacement theory’ is frighteningly similar to the theory of Hitler’s 1933 Germany: an Aryan nation of only blond, blue eyed Germans. Eliminate all ‘undesirables’, i.e. Jews, gypsies, disabled, and others that did not fit the Aryan model.
For the next dozen years, Hitler and his cronies accomplished killing more than 6 million of these undesirable human beings.
Is that what America now wants?
I chose this country almost 50 years ago because I thought that America was good and decent and democratic.
I fear this is no longer the case. Since about 2015 when your future leader, who had and still has severe autocratic tendencies, descended that escalator in NYC I fear for our country.
What happened to the great melting pot of diverse, beautiful people from all over the world who came together to create a kind, worthwhile nation?
Karen Vincent
Yuma