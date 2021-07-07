Westy smiling down from heaven at Suns
Yes, Westy is smiling that trademark smile. No, he isn’t courtside cheering on a team that he left an indelible mark on in his storied career. We lost Paul to brain cancer in January of this year.
Not a lot of folks remember Paul Westphal leading the Phoenix Suns a guard in the NBA finals against the Celtics in 1976 to coaching Sir Charles Barkley and Company against the Bulls in 1993.
I’m sure he is smiling down from Heaven.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Young men who shaped Kennedy Skate Park sought
The City will be doing work to improve the Kennedy Skate Park. But like Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story” from 20 years ago, there is more to the story of the skate park.
As a member of City Administration in charge of community outreach, I’d set up “neighborhood roundtables” in various parts of town. They were opportunities for the public to meet and speak with our elected officials and city department heads seated at roundtables. I and staff worked on comfortable environments for these encounters in schools, churches, the Civic Center between 1996 and 2000. Some were well attended. Others, the staff outnumbered the public.
I came up with the idea of a youth-oriented roundtable for youth aged 12-17. It would be staged in the gym of the Boys and Girls Club. What would come out of it, no one knew. As memory serves, in the fall of 1998, the response was overwhelming. About 100 youths came out, far more than the largest adult group. Our Human Resources staff tended to them, sitting on the gym floor. They were popping with ideas.
Among those 100 kids, there was a group of 4 boys, I’ll guess ages 13-15, which carried a proposal for a skate park. They were prepared and knew what they wanted. I’d call them “The Skateboard Interest Group.” We had nothing in Yuma for skateboarders and they wanted to change that. I don’t recall if they specifically had Kennedy Park in mind, but that’s where the proposal went. Parks and Recreation Director Steve Bills went about developing the idea further. When the idea was fully shaped, it went to City Administrator Joyce Wilson for approval. It was approved and the Kennedy Skate Park was built.
There are several lessons. The adults in the room need to give specific opportunities for youth to contribute meaningfully to the life of the community without restrictions. Adults need to believe the youth will not only show up but will eagerly make the most of the opportunity. They also need to do whatever is reasonably possible to make it happen. After all, why go somewhere with a good idea if no one listens to you? I’m glad to say, we did.
There’s another opportunity coming up. Parks and Recreation Director Jason Nau is seeking community input to share their insights into a new formal plan for the skate park.
I ask if someone knows who the 4 young men are who made up that “skateboard interest group” at least 23 years ago and would be in their 30s now. Where are they? Their appearances would make this story complete. More than that, we should recognize them as the creative, purposeful kids who originally made that skate park possible. Please send that information to Michael.Shelton@YumaAz.com
Mike Shelton
Yuma City Council member
Collapsed condo in Florida is absolute tragedy
What an absolute tragedy in Surfside, Fla. 124 souls are now buried forever in the rubble of the totally collapsed condo. I truly believe that the people responsible for this tragedy this be held accountable, knowing this building had immense structural issues. Yes 24 bodies were recovered but what about the 124+ that were not? And in due time they should be held accountable for building a memorial for the 124 lost souls.
Cheri Dempsey
Yuma
Irony to be found with Republicans, elections
It is ironic that the Republicans are so concerned about voter security but having fellow Republicans call Republican election officials suggesting they find voter fraud or in the case of Georgia to even alter the count does not seem worthy of enacting a law to protect a valid count. Arizona Republicans have become a joke and a bad joke at that.
Frank Keavy
Yuma