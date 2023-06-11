Gun violence in America is public health problem
In response to your editorial (5/25/23) explaining the recent poll by NPR/PBS, I have to say I’m not surprised by the results that show, “20% overall said they thought none of these options will reduce gun violence.” Most of the options listed had to do with access to guns or the ability to carry a gun.
In my view as a public health professional, there are many significant underlying causes of gun violence. Keeping the national focus on gun rights and gun control is myopic, or narrow. It leads to more despair, thus it would be wise to discuss the mental health aspects and the care delivery system. Public discussion of the progression of mental breakdown that can lead to homicidal/suicidal urges, with attention to the state of mind of the perpetrator is minimal compared to the constant talk about gun rights. Furthermore, the lack of access to mental health treatment can exacerbate conditions contributing to mental breakdown, and yet, those factors are rarely uncovered in the aftermath of the violence.
Our hope lies in building the political will to approach the problem of gun violence in a more holistic manner, to include a discussion on the underlying socio-economic factors that lead to mental breakdown, as well as an honest discussion on the need for healthcare infrastructure. Those of us who work within the delivery system, know the rising need to create a “caring framework,” or “culture of caring.” We know that it alleviates depression and reduces the despair. Compassionate caring calms people. The problem of gun violence in America is a public health problem. It is not solely about 2nd Amendment gun rights, a divisive issue. There is a rational, humane, more unifying way to take going forward.
Children being raised on the wrong path today
A gun is needed to protect your family from society’s children. They are being raised seeing nothing but violence, killing, sex and disrespect for everything. They believe there’s very little punishment for criminal behavior with our very lenient society
We make heroes out of victims of people who defy authority and pay the price for it. Many think that is the justification for robbing, looting, burning and other crimes against their neighborhood environment and others. We have judges that should change places with desk sergeants for a year before they are allowed to sit on the bench again.
Schools must take control of the classrooms again. The young adults get out of school and have trouble facing the real world.
Time to make all gun offenses a felony
When are we going to address as a nation gun violence? You report regularly in the newspaper guns being used in various forms of illegal activities. It seems though that between the police and the district attorneys we just dismiss such activities like there is no consequence for illegal gun presence.
Just recently charges were not filed regarding the student who brought a gel blaster to school. This is not a harmless weapon. And I quote from the manufacturer, “Gel Blaster pistols are generally considered safe for use, as the gel beads are not capable of causing serious injury. However, it is important to always wear appropriate eye and face protection when using these toy guns, and to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety guidelines.”
The gel beads travel at 200 fps. At that speed, it is very likely to cause blindness. Guns don’t kill people or injure them. People do. Make the use of any firearm or other projectile producing weapon a chargeable offense by itself as a felony. Other offenses that follow such use as addons. However, not dismissing any gun charge use. Our justice system really needs to take this at heart.
In the ’70s gun offenses were very serious, and charged so in Canada. Then, armed robbery was with a knife. Criminals were very frightened of the gun offenders laws that were in place at that time. There is so much more to say, but I feel this should be food for thought.
Make it a priority, gun offenses of any kind are not acceptable in our City, County, State, or Nation and makes such offenses a felony.