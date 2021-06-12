Roadway transitions just don’t make sense
We have been living in the Yuma Foothills since 2011 and have seen many changes. Most for the good, but when it came to road work, this is where the rubber meets the road.
We live east of Fortuna Road and a bit south of the South Frontage Road. The problem that is bothering me the most is – and I don’t know how it ever passed inspection – is the transitions from asphalt to concrete. How did this not get fixed?
This is going to cost countless alignment issues until it is fixed. Can the highway or road department grind these down? It is bad at every location that has had this work done. I am not a specialist in this field but come on, guys. How long and how much work would be involved grinding these ridiculous speed bumps down?
Tom Meeker
Yuma
Yuma’s generosity shines once again
Yuma’s generosity is incredible. Yuma Territory Live Steamers, a nonprofit corporation, operates the miniature riding railroad at Riverside Park below the historic prison, with a typical October through May season. Last spring, the Yuma Sun graciously printed a letter to the editor, wherein it was described our rides had been so popular we had worn out our two club locomotives and had to borrow equipment to keep the rides going, until needing to shut down early due to the pandemic. At that time, the letter response helped to generate the monies needed to buy parts for our locomotives. Thanks to our very talented machinist members, the locomotives were repaired in a member’s shop over a very long hot summer. Since things have improved with the virus, we intend to open the 2021/2022 ride season this coming October.
Our hope is to significantly advertise, and no longer have the print and TV media refer to the railroad as a “Hidden Gem” or an “Undiscovered Jewel.” It has become obvious, to do so, requires us to purchase two new locomotives, and relegate our older engines to light-duty/backup service. The total cost is $40,000, which is a bit of a stretch for our small nonprofit and requires us to take out a loan. The City of Yuma has recently tendered $5,000 to assist us in purchasing the locomotives, and securing a loan, for which we will forever be grateful. Our sincere thanks to Mayor Nicholls, council members and City staff who made this possible. After hearing of our need, local donors have submitted funds allowing us to reach just over half our goal.
It has also become obvious, in addition to the foregoing generosity, our nonprofit needs to secure some additional funds for us to qualify for a loan. To that end, our club president, John Schwartz created a GoFundMe page, which has already generated some response. So, we are again reaching out to the Sun’s readership. If you are able to assist us in meeting this goal, in whatever amount you deem comfortable, the site is: gofundme.com/f/new-engines
For those who prefer to send a check, our mailing address is: 11862 S. Foothills Boulevard, No. 446 Yuma, AZ 85367
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me on my mobile (928) 247-7190, or by email at bc.finnila@yahoo.com.
A special thanks to our benefactors and volunteers who have made the railroad possible, and to the Yuma community in making the rides so popular we need to purchase new engines.
Although, YTLS received The Heart of Yuma Award from the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, it is the railroad that truly represents the heart of Yuma.
Hope to see you in October.
Chuck Finnila
YTLS Senior Project Coordinator
Donation of homemade masks was appreciated
Dianne Grider, a retired nurse, realized a special need for masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dianne began making masks in March of 2020, and now with thousands of masks having been made, she continues her project. Dianne is making and donating masks to doctor’s offices, Yuma Regional Medical Center and wherever there is a need.
The administration and residents at the Desert Rose Retirement Community, as well as caregivers at Synergy HomeCare, have been recipients of her masks. A special thank you to Dianne for her selfless and timely contribution to our community.
Rodger Hulbert
General Manager, Desert Rose Retirement Community
Change of presidential power in August unlikely
Apparently, Donald Trump is now convincing his myrmidons that he will be reinstated as president in August. They should also note that on that date, Elvis will re-emerge from hiding, astride a unicorn, to take his oath as Vice President.
G. Devin
Yuma