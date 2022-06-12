Thoughts and comments on abortion
In response to the Yuma Sun editorial on 6/8/22, I have two questions.
1. If people don’t want kids, why don’t they use birth control then you wouldn’t need to get an abortion?
2. Why is it if a pregnant woman has a car accident and God forbid both she and her unborn child are killed and the driver of the other vehicle is under the influence, he or she is charged with two deaths. But yet you can abort a baby almost full term and it is not murder??
Two comments:
1. There are no gray areas in God’s word, only people’s interpretation of it.
2. When is the last time some of you people picked up a Bible and read it?
Lolitta Causey
Yuma
Anti-abortion side is almost always faith-based
The subject of abortion is almost never addressed in honesty. The rigorist anti-abortionists’ position is faith-based, almost always... but they rarely recognize the fact. Often, they probably don’t even realize it themselves.
Their position is firmly based on the notion that a fertilized egg is a person. This is meaningless, scientifically. “Life began” billions of years ago, and has continued without interruption ever since. An egg is alive. A sperm cell is alive. Both are alive before joining their genes. There is no “moment when life begins.”
But religiously, these same anti-abortionists believe that in the instant of fertilization, the zygote is endowed with a soul, and “life begins.” It is the presence of a soul that defines a “person,” for these people.
Their position is coherent, as far as it goes. But it is so very incomplete.
1. Ten times as many zygotes die from non-implantation as from abortion. So if these people were truly motivated to “save the babies,” they would be in the streets, demonstrating for research to ensure that every zygote implants. Either they don’t know (their leaders don’t tell them?) or they don’t care.
2. If a zygote is a person, then abortion is murder. There must be legal consequences. The entire staff of every abortion clinic is accomplice to murder. If the mother has done anything, at any time after fertilization, that might jeopardize the life of the “baby,” she must be pursued for negligent homicide. To know whether to pursue the mother for negligence, all miscarriages must be investigated. To avoid suspicion of negligence, any sexually active woman should never leave her home. The anti-abortionists never speak of these inevitable consequences of “a fertilized egg is a person.” Either they don’t understand their own acts, or they’re embarrassed.
The debate is not framed correctly. It is futile to search for a “moment of personhood.” “Growing up” begins at fertilization, and is life-long. A newborn has few rights and privileges, but more accrue with time. A newborn is completely helpless – far from “viable,” but that too evolves over the years.
We humans have a very powerful drive to protect our young. Our brains turn to mush at the sight of a baby, even babies of other species... kittens and puppies and all the others. (That’s why the anti-abortionists call zygotes “babies:” so that we bring to mind images of newborns, rather than blobs of tissue.)
The idea of killing a baby is abhorrent. Unacceptable. The idea of extracting a tooth is commonplace. Perfectly acceptable. So the anti-abortionists frame the debate as being about “babies.”
At the same time, our drive to protect our young is the key to the abortion debate. A newborn is not a person. A newborn is not “viable” – without adults’ care, it would die. A newborn is not even aware of itself. But! A newborn engages our drive to protect.
The limit for abortion is birth.
Bob Nelson
Yuma
If Biden is an F, what grade was Trump?
Re: Gene Lemon’s 6/8/22 letter and giving President Biden an F for his job performance.
Granted, he has not been able to deliver on promises, but Republicans have done nothing to assist him with his agenda, but have offered no alternative plans. I know Mr. Lemon was always praising President Trump while he was in office, but what grade would you give a president, who was impeached twice, mounted an insurrection and sat on his hands while Capitol police were killed or didn’t care if his vice president was hanged, because he lost an election fair and square? What grade would you give a president who asked his Secretary of Defense Mark Esper if it would be okay to shoot Black Lives Matter protesters in the legs while they were protesting peacefully? What grade would you give a president who has people in his administration being indicted for their role in the insurrection?
Scott Garcia
Yuma