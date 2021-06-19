Nevada should look to casinos for more conservation
Re: Nevada limits water. Xeriscaping has been around for a long time and Nevada is finally discovering it? If Nevada is serious about reducing water usage, they need only to look at the water-guzzling casinos in Las Vegas. The fountains, lakes, swimming pools, and water rides that wind through hotels is outrageous. Shame on them.
Joanne Taylor Moore
Yuma
Kudos to car rental employee for patience, courtesy
This is a somewhat belated note of appreciation for an efficient, kind and caring young man, Logan, who is employed at Enterprise Car Rental on 4th Avenue here in Yuma.
My vehicle had been damaged on the back bumper by the driver of another vehicle approximately seven weeks ago. As a result, I was delivered to Enterprise where Logan took my information and got me set up with a rental car that met my needs. He took the time to go over all the information I needed to know and demonstrated that same patience and courtesy when I called in with questions and later in the week when I returned the rental vehicle.
Kudos, Logan! Enterprise should be very proud of you.
Sincerely,
Patsy Howerton
Yuma
Thoughts on politics, voters and more
While it might be interesting to ask people why they voted for Biden--see if there are any answers other than “I hate Trump”– and given what we have seen over the last six months, it might be even more interesting to ask them if they are going to do it again.
Someone once said (I forget who), in talking about Hollywood, it was like a trip through a sewer in a glass bottom boat. Some might say that the same thing could be said about Congress.
There is a line in the Bible that says “He that increases knowledge increases sorrow.” While I don’t think that’s always the case, it rings true for those who study what’s going on in our federal government.
H.L. Mencken said “The scientist that yields anything to theology, however slight, is yielding to ignorance and false pretenses...”. If we replace the word “theology” with “politics” or “vanity” does that remind you anyone?
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Arizona rapidly becoming laughingstock of U.S.
Experts or grafters.
My dictionary defines, “Grifter as a person given a concession with a circus or carnival to run a freak show.” Seems to fit the audit now in progress in Phoenix regarding the recount of the presidential vote.
Instead of hiring a firm with experience and a reputation, Senate President Karen Fann states she “can’t recall how she found them.” Doesn’t it seem strange that an elected official with the responsibility of something so important for the state and the people she represents doesn’t know the basic rules of business? It’s refered to as DOCUMENTATION, DOCUMENTATION, DOCUMENTATION!!
Folks, our great state of Arizona is rapidly becoming the laughingstock of the country that has “hick-town elected officials.” What has happened to leaders of the past such as Carl Hayden, John McCain and others who worked together to build Arizona into a state we can all be proud of, regardless of political party or the color of our skin?
Final thoughts: What started out as a cost of approximately $150,000 has now grown to a few million dollars. Why? If this is supposed to be a hand count of votes, why are vote-counting machines being destroyed? And finally, where are all the other elected officials hiding? Are they just going to look the other way and allow this JOKE to make a laughing stock out of our great state of Arizona?
Marv Rather
Yuma
Action needed to stem tide of inflation
Where is Paul Volcker when we need him? This country is going into a spiraling inflation mode. Our Washington leaders sat around with their hands in their pockets not knowing quite what to do. Congress is so busy with their circular political firing squad they can’t see the economy starting to grind to a halt. We old timers have seen this all before. Real estate is going gangbusters because of low interest rates. There are people standing in line to buy real estate. Right now inflation rates in this country are truly 2% and within four months it should be 4%. In six months the real estate market will dry up. Of course those $300,000 houses will lose at least a third as interest rates start to climb.
Janet Yellen who is head of the U.S. Treasury under Biden administration, doesn’t seem to see the tidal wave of inflation coming and like most bureaucrats they try to ignore it. Bad PR on inflation will cause inflation rates to rise at least a percent and a half in the next two months, and inflation will become almost out-of-control in five months. Congress has got to put pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. The longer we wait the harder it is going to be to bring interest rates under control.
Janice Marone
Yuma