When we work together, we are truly our best
This month, for just the second year, we celebrate Juneteenth as a federal holiday. However, the history of Juneteenth began in the U.S. more than 150 years ago.
On June 19, 1865, two months after General Robert E. Lee surrendered, Major General Gordon Granger read his general orders to the people of Texas.
Granger read General Order Number 3:
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued two years earlier, but at the time, there were not enough Union troops in the area to enforce it. June 19, or Juneteenth, is a day set aside to commemorate the freedom of African Americans from the bonds of slavery in the United States.
In a message commemorating Juneteenth, President Joseph Biden said, “It is both a remembrance of a blight on our history and a celebration of our Nation’s unsurpassed ability to triumph over darkness.” In 2021, Congress established Juneteenth as a federal holiday, making it the first new federal holiday since Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday became a holiday 35 years ago.
Perhaps 1865 seems like a very long time ago, but there are likely people alive today whose ancestors were enslaved and received news of their freedom from General Granger.
Juneteenth brought about more than physical freedom. It sparked greater intellectual and artistic freedoms and the ability to share in the depths of human collaboration and perspective.
W.E.B. DuBois, American civil rights activist, sociologist, and founder of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) visited the Grand Canyon here in Arizona. DuBois found peace in the Canyon, although his visit occurred during the Jim Crow era. In his 1920 book, Darkwater, he said of his travels across the U.S. (p. 237), “…I saw but one thing that lived and will live eternal in my soul, the Grand Cañon.” DuBois noted that divisive racial tension was pleasantly absent as well, “My God! For what am I thankful for this night? For nothing. For nothing but the most commonplace of commonplaces; a table of gentlewomen and gentlemen–soft-spoken, sweet-tempered, full of human sympathy, who made me, a stranger, one of them. Ours was a fellowship of common books, common knowledge, mighty aims,” (p. 240).
In 2015, President Barack Obama said, “Juneteenth has never been a celebration of victory, or an acceptance of the way things are. It’s a celebration of progress. It’s an affirmation that despite the most painful parts of our history, change is possible – and there’s still so much work to do.”
Our country is much richer in our ability to create and achieve because of the collaboration of our many cultural paradigms and diverse contributions.
Let’s commemorate Juneteenth and recognize that when we work together and welcome all perspectives, we are truly at our best.
Tina Villalobos
Yuma
Greatest gifts we can give to our youth
Depending on your age and where you are in life’s travels, when you look into the eyes of your children and grandchildren, know that their innocence is only made possible by your being protective and proactive regarding their well-being.
Keep in mind their desires and their future. Realize their unconditional trust in your decisions that will ultimately shape their destiny, even though at times they resist. Know that at the end of the day, they look to you for guidance, sustenance and to have their best interests at heart.
A heavy charge indeed, but one we must embrace to the depths of our soul. The greatest gift we can bequeath to humanity is the blessing of a posterity equipped with a strong sense of our heritage, respect for the folks who positively influence their path forward and undying empathy for their fellow man.
Despots throughout history ultimately realized that the indoctrination of youth was the manipulative key to a tyrant’s success. Therein lies our responsibility as purveyors of a Republic in good hands. We inherently owe this opportunity to our posterity.
“You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we will sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness. If we fail, at least let our children and grandchildren say of us we justified our brief moment here. We did all that could be done.” – Ronald Reagan, A Time For Choosing.
Rusty Washum
Yuma