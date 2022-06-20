A few words for Republicans about elections
Dear Republicans: You have heard the media pundits and seen the polls predicting the results of the coming November elections. I know you are now busy measuring the drapes for your landslide election to office. I would like to remind you of these words about modern elections: MAIL IN BALLOTS.
Jack Cook
Yuma
A few thumbs up/thumbs down from a reader
I would like to add my thumbs up to a couple of things.
First to Mr. Who – that walks four or five dogs every morning from the Elks Lane condos down into the ravine behind Ridgeview Rehab. I looked for them every day from my rehab room – the highlight of my day – those doggies ran and played and had so much fun – Thanks, Mr. Who!
Second to the staff at Ridgeview Rehabilitation – what a wonderful, kind, caring bunch of people!
Third to my wonderful man that drove 30 miles round trip sometimes twice a day to cheer me to eat and do my P.T. so I could come home and brought my Yuma Sun every day!
Thumbs down – to digital coupons!
That stinks. First, you need a store card, then a store credit card. Now digital! Phooey!
I’m going to the commissary – no B.S.
Thanks for allowing me to blow some steam!
Carol Thomas
Foothills
Interview gives faith in integrity in Yuma County elections
To the Yuma Sun – thank you for your recent interview with our recorder, Robin Stallworth Pouquette and election staff members. We can have total confidence in the integrity of our elections in Yuma County. These county employees work year-round to maintain the correct up-to-date voter eligibility, according to the law.
Voters move – especially our military, voters are new to the state/county, the deceased, district boundaries change, i.e., the census, new construction with new addresses – are some things to appreciate when you vote your secret ballot, whether it’s in your home or a certified polling location.
Again, thank you.
One man, one vote.
Martha Willoughby
Yuma
Too much of a good thing applies to flags too
“Too much of a good thing” can apply to almost anything. Including flags.
Car dealers surround their parking lots with dozens of cheap flags, made in China, sold by the tens of thousands on Amazon. Does this make the car dealer the most patriotic person in town?
Nutzoids deface the flag, plastering it with ridiculous images of their favorite politician, imitation Rambo, complete with bandanna, machine gun, and bulging muscles. Is this “honoring the flag”?
Let’s take a deep breath.
Bob Nelson
Yuma
Up to us to exercise due diligence at the pools
Ladies and gentlemen, we have been ROBBED! We no longer have a government that is “of, by and for the people.” It has been stolen by politicians, most of whom are puppets of ultra wealthy, unelected movers and shakers who seek even more influence over our government (the best way to control the nation’s wealth) and whose main goal is re-election.
We no longer have an independent media. Most of the major networks and press are devoted to one party, supported by power brokers, and their goal is to influence the American voters. We now must search for truth/facts.
We no longer have a thriving economy. How are the 401k accounts doing? Have you filled up your gas tank lately? Bought groceries? Baby formula? And while we all know who the thief(s) is(are), the lead dog in the group is President Biden, yet approximately one third of the nation still supports him! WHY? It would be interesting to see the demographics of that 1/3. It wouldn’t be surprising to find that there are three major groups: Those seeking more power, the ignorant, and the ne’er do well. It is up to us to exercise due diligence in selecting which candidates to vote for in the upcoming elections, whether city, county, state or federal. We can recover our losses, but only if we all do our part.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Column highlights problem with mail-in voting
Please allow me to congratulate your News Editor, Mr. Olivas, for pointing out just one of the many problems regarding mail-in voting in his Guest Column, “Possible removal from voter list a confusing, sobering experience.” And as has been reported in the Sun, there are many other problems we continue to see around the country such as unsigned or undated envelopes, non matching signatures, late mail delivery, etc.
Unfortunately our current election laws prohibit requiring voters to personally appear at a voting facility and prove their citizenship prior to casting a ballot.
In Mexico in order to vote you must personally appear at a polling place and show proof of your identity with a government issued identity card. The only absentee voting allowed is from Mexican citizens living out of the country.
An argument against requiring proof of citizenship is, among other reasons, because it would adversely affect Hispanic voters. If that were the case no one in Mexico would be allowed to vote.
Bill Gresser
Yuma