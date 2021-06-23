Kudos to crews for fixing bump problems on exits
Kudos to the people that read the letters to the editor and fix the bump problems on the Avenue 3E and Fortuna exits. Now on to others.
Thank you
Jean Pool
Foothills
Thanks to AT&T worker for help after fall
Last Friday I fell in the parking lot at Bonita Mesa R.V. park.
Now I’m gonna tell you that pavement wasn’t cool. A gentleman from AT&T drove in about that time and drove over and got me up off that hot pavement without a struggle. I thanked him a hundred times but I want to again. I didn’t get his name but whoever you are, THANKS AGAIN.
R. Schnacker
Yuma
Time for a new movement to focus on unity
Before you read this opinion, I am not a racist. I am an American who is color- and race-blind.
A recent news article stated that 11 US mayors are developing pilot projects to pay reparations for slavery in their cities. They say these pilot projects will set an example for the federal government. Most people realize this is a political ploy.
Slavery officially ended in 1865, over 156 years ago. The American people (of all races) paid a huge price to end slavery; 140,414 Union battle deaths, 224,097 Union deaths in theater. Quit perpetuating a racial divide by setting one race apart from another.
As for Macy Gray, the singer who says our flag does not represent all of us, perhaps she should look at what that flag does represent, HISTORY. It represents all the changes our country and its citizens have made. The people who started this country had no state or federal government, no treasury, no army; they started from “scratch.” They risked everything. That is history. That is our flag. Quit denigrating history, embrace it and learn from it.
As the Fourth of July approaches, let’s start a new movement celebrating what brings us together and not what separates us.
Sharon Hopkins
Yuma
Why has gas bill gone up?
I moved to my current address in October 2015. My gas bill at that time ran between $8-10/month. I am single and have had no change in my appliances since that time but now my bill runs between $16-19/month. I tried calling SW Gas but was told that there were 85 callers ahead of me. What I want to know is this, has the rate doubled for everyone? If yes, what is the justification?
Catherine Hill
Yuma
Time to end ‘open season’ on bicyclists’ lives
In February, an employee at the Arizona State Prison was riding his bike when he was hit by a GMC Savanna van traveling westbound on 12th Street. He was pronounced dead shortly after the accident occurred.
This month, a driver in a pickup truck plowed into bicyclists during a community road race in Show Low, Ariz., inflicting critical injuries to six riders. In Somerton in 2019, a 77-year-old man was riding his bike when he was hit and killed by a driver who was driving on the shoulder. In the last 18 months, a number of Yuma residents have suffered life-threating injuries while peacefully riding their bikes. Last December, an Arizona box truck driver plowed into bicyclists on a stretch of Nevada highway, killing five bicyclists and injuring four more. He was sentenced to only 16 years in state prison. From this we can conclude that a bike rider’s life is worth about 3.5 years.
According to recent data released by the Arizona Department of Transportation, deadly bike injuries are on the rise throughout the state. In fact, approximately 40% of fatal bicycle crashes were caused by drivers hitting cyclists, even when the riders used bike lanes or the sidewalk to observe traffic regulations.
If these fathers, mothers, daughters, sons had been shot to death, the killers would clearly be facing sentences equal to their crimes. But if you kill a bike rider using a car, that’s just not the case. It’s time the courts, and the prosecutors, started treating these criminals as the murders that they are. Until they do, we will continue to suffer through “open season” on bicyclists’ lives. Enough is enough.
Jeff Brand
Yuma
Building strong children should be a focus
All three of my grandsons have June birthdays within days of each other. The first two weeks of June represent a birthday lollapalooza. They will be enjoying the cooler climate of San Diego beaches this coming week in celebration. They are growing up so fast.
All three boys have tremendous compassion. Their proclivity for empathy is a direct result of their mother’s innate and boundless concern for the patients in her charge over the years as an ICU nurse. I am in awe of her caring nature.
That being said, it is still incumbent on all of us to impart in our posterity a concern and respect for their peers. It takes a family and loved ones to instill the nature of our “better angels” to hopefully guide their path in life and to a greater degree, an affinity for the well-being of others.
C.S. Lewis wrote, “You cannot make good men by laws.” Government cannot legislate civil obedience. Academia is clueless in the development of men of character. Responsible individuals are formed in the machinations of a society founded in time tested absolutes, moral clarity and the realization that there are bigger things in life than our own self-absorption.
We are reminded by a great American who suffered many trials and tribulations in his life to create a nation that recognized the value of the individual, the inalienable right of any man to pursue their God given desires and establish a republic where men respected the rights of others.
“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” – Frederick Douglass
Rusty Washum
Yuma