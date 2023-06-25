EPA plan is bad for Yuma County
Yuma County is our nation’s “Salad Bowl,” producing 90% of winter greens consumed in the U.S. Unfortunately, that distinction and point of pride is put at risk by the Biden EPA’s reckless push to further regulate a class of fine particulates known as PM2.5.
If the air quality rule is enacted, it is estimated up to 200 counties nationwide – accounting for almost 40% of the U.S. population – would be pushed into “non-attainment.” The status comes with reams of added red tape for permitting and pollution mitigation, as well as the possible loss of federal highway funds. That means higher costs, lost jobs and a slowed economy.
It would be a costly mistake at a time when Yuma-area employers and consumers are already struggling with high prices for everything from the fuel we need to food for our families. In fact, a study from the National Association of Manufacturers found that 1,300 Arizona jobs are threatened by the PM2.5 proposal.
Nobody is more committed to clean air and water than our farmers and ranchers – their livelihoods depend on it. The U.S. already has some of the world’s tightest environmental controls, and additional regulation will only place border communities like Yuma, and many other parts of Arizona, at a further competitive disadvantage. It’s time to sound the alarm.
Please let Senators Sinema, Kelly, and our entire federal delegation know that this EPA plan is bad for Yuma and bad for Arizona.
Passing FAA bill in D.C. is of critical importance
Yuma International Airport continues to grow as our population does, but that is only because of the investments made to cultivate that growth. A growing community like ours needs an airport infrastructure to support it, and oftentimes that requires funding from the federal government. Senator Sinema is on the Commerce Committee, and they will be taking up the FAA reauthorization bill soon. There are billions of dollars in funding at stake for regional airports like ours to grow and expand. It will also solve some of the national issues the airline industry is facing, like the nationwide pilot shortage and how passengers can be protected when airlines reschedule or delay their flights. I hope that Senator Sinema rises above the politics that is Congress and presses for a quick passage that will enable our airport, and others around Arizona, to get the investment they need. Getting this passed quickly so we can start seeing the impacts soon is vital.
There’s only one way to clean up mess in D.C.
So, Congress and President Biden have agreed on a budget. Republicans (most of them) think it’s a good deal, and Democrats (most of them) also think it’s a good deal. What??? Most of us “ordinary folks” probably don’t fully understand what effect that budget will have, but since the Democrats didn’t oppose it, one can’t help but be suspicious. Anyway, we have bigger problems.
With all the things that have been uncovered these last 2+ years, things that would have remained hidden if the GOP hadn’t gotten control of the House of Representatives, it is obvious that we have lost our fair and balanced judicial system. The blindfolded lady of justice has been peeking.
Maybe someone can explain how we can have a non-partisan justice system when those who are supposed to investigate and prosecute illegal actions are themselves engaged in illegal practices.
There is only one way to start cleaning up the mess – JUST ONE – and I shouldn’t have to say it.
There are already enough guns out there
In a recent letter, Donald Halliday wrote: “A gun is needed to protect your family from society’s children. They are being raised seeing nothing but violence, killing, sex and disrespect for everything. They believe there’s very little punishment for criminal behavior with our very lenient society.”
Even though we see little but violence, killing, sex and disrespect for everything from the former president, I don’t believe my family needs a(nother) gun to protect my family from him and other children in his thrall. Clearly the number of guns out there are fulfilling their purpose – killing people – well enough.