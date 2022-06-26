No need for abortion except in limited cases
In today’s world there should be NO need of an abortion unless rape, or serious physical problems of the mother BECAUSE there are scads of FREE methods to avoid conception – so if the person who finds herself pregnant had to pay the medical costs of an abortion, women would find time to take precautions.
R. Sauer
Yuma
Limiting creation of new medications doesn’t make sense
In the past few months, prices of everything from groceries to gas have skyrocketed, making it harder for many people to make ends meet. And unfortunately, this is something I know far too much about. Just over a year ago, the COVID-19 pandemic forced me to miss weeks of work, put my financial future into doubt, and turned my life upside down. All the uncertainty and instability of the pandemic put a lot of financial stress on me and my family.
So when I heard that President Biden was considering implementing prescription price-setting policies to try to combat this rising inflation, I was confused. Pharmaceutical companies helped get us out of the pandemic, why would we want to limit their ability to invest in new research and cures?
The need to get our economy back on track is clear, but these price setting policies just aren’t the answer. They affix targets to the backs of the wrong people, potentially limiting future pharmaceutical innovation while doing little to address the root of inflation. It just doesn’t make sense.
I urge our leaders to find another way forward. We need to make sure that Americans can afford to put food on their tables and fill up their tanks, but limiting the creation of new medications just isn’t the answer.
Daniel Valdez
Yuma
Boys, men lack role models to look up to
In reference to June 5, 2005, letter by Frank Keavy. I’m afraid Mr. Keavy admits in his first paragraph that the problem is mental issues. “Until a crazy person uses one,” mass shooters are certainly not crazy, but certainly have mental issues as has been pointed out AFTER many shootings have occurred.
Why are only men shooters? Young men have been marginalized/minimized (a person or group, or concept treated as insignificant or peripheral) by our society for some time and are in need of less exclusion by society. Women and girls, today, are treated with more preference and special treatment than men. Young boys and men have NO role models to look up to and respect.
Until this changes, (both men and women treated equal), men/boys will continue to have problems in our society.
Charles Dimon
Yuma
Sheriff’s letter was excellent and to the point
The column by Yuma County Sheriff Mr. Leon Wilmot in the June 2, 2022, Yuma Sun was excellent and to the point. I totally agree with his statement, “The real cause of these tragedies is the decay of societal morals, and the dismal approach to addressing mental health treatment in this nation.”
The mentally ill and ruthless career criminals could not care less regarding new “bottomless laws” that “flim-flam politicians” spend endless time attempting to put together that in most part are useless. I’m waiting until the next time this “forward thinking group of Congressional leaders” outlaws “long guns,” but permits sixteen-year-olds to purchases M-1 tanks to play war games with!
Marv Rather
Yuma
Have conservatives nothing better than gutter attacks?
Why do conservatives (I would prefer “fascists”, but The Sun would probably censure the word, regardless of how accurate it is) never have any propositions for America’s future?
Why do they never have anything but attacks on anyone who doesn’t agree with them? And why are those attacks usually gutter-level?
Have they nothing better?
Bob Nelson
Yuma
World changing faster than one could imagine
When I read the lyrics to Lee Greenwoods’ hit “God Bless the USA,” it leaves me with this thought in mind in regards to the times we are living in. Why would God want to bless it being that the times we are living in are basically far removed from him. That HE’s allowing us to experience what we are presently going through as a means of drawing us closer to him.
In the next line, which reads, “If tomorrow all the things were gone I worked for all my life, and I had to start again with just my children and my wife.” This line may prove to be a reality in the very near future. That is, if we’ve the opportunity to do so.
“Where he thanks his lucky stars to be living here today, where the flag still stands for freedom, and they can’t take this away.”
While I’d bet Mr. Greenwood was completely sincere regarding what he had written, and he now sees our freedoms suddenly being taken from us, I wonder if his thoughts have changed in seeing what’s taking place today?
That when he sees as to how quickly the socialists are dismantling out country, I wonder how much concern he has for the safety of his own children?
While the song is beautiful and was written at a time where Americans felt secure, like the lyrics to Bob Dylan’s song “These Times Are A Changing,” they are changing far quicker than one ever imagined. To know exactly as to where we stand and what can be expected down the road, read Matthew :24.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma