Time to take matters into own hands
Re: Republicans Selflessness. Now that this party refuses transparency, the truth, and taking responsibility it’s time to take matters into our own hands. Join a coalition of AMERICANS in speaking out as often as possible to the TRUTH and of the TRUTH. We must start somewhere.
Frank Garcia
Yuma
Has ‘wokeness’ finally arrived in Yuma County?
It took a while but “wokeness” finally arrived in Yuma, at least to some high school district administrators. According to a recent Yuma Sun article, the San Luis Police Department was requested to provide an honor guard for the San Luis High School graduation ceremony but without their police flag. The SLPD rightfully declined to participate. Yuma Police Department also provides an honor guard for high school graduations and surprise! They were also asked to leave their police flag home. I wonder, will next year the honor guards be asked not to wear their uniforms?
David C. Johnson
Yuma
State would be better served with better infrastructure
As a fiscal conservative, I’m reflexively in favor of the governor’s flat tax proposal. But. Rather than cut taxes at this time, the state would be better served if the Legislature made the HURF whole. Growth in the state would more likely to occur if our infrastructure were in better shape than if taxes were lowered.
Ross Hieb
Yuma
Thank you for kind help with veteran and wheelchair
On May 4 at 11:15 you stopped your car to let an elderly man in a wheelchair with his wife pushing him go by you in front of the VA. Then when she could not push him up an incline, you got out of the car and pushed him into the VA. It was noticed that you did the good deed when you could just have easily driven off. Thanks for helping our vets.
Karen Lynn O’Brien
Foothills