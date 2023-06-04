‘What ifs’ of chemical storage facility are too great
This is in response to the Sun Editorial of May 23, 2023, “Storage Facility Sparks Debate in Yuma County.”
I know the writer sought to be balanced showing a knowledge of both sides of the issue. I respectfully disagree with the content.
The “What If?” is too possible, too dangerous, to take a chance on. There is no benefit to Yuma. In fact, only the California businessman benefits. If ANYTHING happens in the transport or storage of 113,000 tons of arsenic, beryllium, cyanide, and many other dangerous substances, fatal outcomes can be assumed. If the full content of those chemicals were published, the public would gasp in horror. Any traffic accident, any spill, any vandalism leading to leaks or fires could lead to a major catastrophe. Combine a plume with a windy day and none of us are safe.
An example is Bhopal, India. December 1984, through neglect and human error, Union Carbide’s 45 tons of a pesticide related chemical leaked into the air. 500,000 were affected. 16,000 people died over 2 months. We’re now talking about putting over 100,000 tons of waste from California in the middle of a populated area, next to a heavily traveled intersection, just east of the mall with the Harkins Theater and many shops. Plus, the PAAC. And for what? For this waste business to make money on us? Yuma Fire Department and Rural Metro noted using hoses to wash away chemicals would send those chemicals to the Colorado River. Neither YFD nor Rural Metro could contain a large chemical fire. The site is next to a farm and is opposed by farmers.
What kind of mentality thinks placing over 100,000 tons of dangerous waste in a heavily populated neighborhood with hard working businesses is a good idea? Not one that I would entertain.
Nothing good can come out of this. No benefit to Yuma or Arizona. I am trusting the Board of Supervisors to just say no.
By the way, referencing the EPA and ADEQ. As far as I’m concerned, both of them, especially ADEQ, have violated their missions approving the permits for the site of this waste. I’ve written to both of them, especially ADEQ, asking for the permit to be repealed.
The business out of Yorba Linda, California, is coming here because Arizona’s laws are too lax and California’s too strict. Let him lobby Sacramento for a better deal. But leave Yuma, and Arizona, alone.
Mike Shelton
Yuma City Councilmember
Board of Supervisors should say no to hazmat facility
A hat tip is in order for the Yuma Sun Article May 7th titled “County P&Z back hazmat permit opposed by city officials.” County residents need to be aware.
The proposed “handling and hazardous waste storage facility” at 2264 E. 13th Street has already received the blessing of County Planning & Zoning as well as permits issued by ADEQ and the EPA.
Trouble is seven farming companies with close proximity have submitted a letter detailing “strong opposition” to the facility. Yuma City Council also raised concerns regarding said location which is in close proximity to the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex and Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center.
Of greater concern is more than 100 residential units near said property as well as the objection of MCAS Yuma.
Yuma County has already become a garbage receptacle for green waste and residential trash from southern California. Why do we need to also acquiesce as becoming a transfer site for hazardous waste and materials near such vulnerable properties?
I spent over 40 years in the trucking transportation industry. This is the wrong location in my opinion for so many reasons. I shudder to think that an actual occurrence is required to shock us into reality.
I respectfully urge the Yuma County Board of Supervisors to deny the request for approval. At the end of the day, it is the welfare of the folks in Yuma County that needs to be considered. And valued.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
What’s up with salary increases on ballot?
Holding public office for the City of Yuma, (Mayor and Council), is it a job or is it an opportunity to serve the citizens of Yuma?
What’s up with salary increases on the November ballot? What’s up at City Hall?
Why should we determine future Mayor and Council increases to a percentage of the Yuma Board of Supervisors? What’s up at City Hall? Should we change our City Charter and have automatic increases to Mayor and Council without public awareness and a charter review committee to recommend these increases? Is leadership about being a local public servant first and not an elected government job with salaries and insurance benefits?
Send in your ballot and voice your power as a citizen if you see a difference between a local public servant or a government job.
Gary Wright
Yuma