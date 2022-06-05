Sheriff misses the mark on gun issue
I would agree that a gun is an inanimate object and it is an evil person who commits murder or harm with it but that’s about all I agree with. A nuclear bomb is an inanimate weapon until a crazy person uses one, but you don’t see nuclear weapons at your local gun store.
The Yuma County sheriff does not address why this is mainly happening in the US. The argument that banning guns does not work is contradicted by what happened in England, Australia and New Zealand that placed strict gun controls and take-back programs. The morals of these countries would not differ much from this country.
As the sheriff is also convinced that it is a mental health problem, then perhaps he should be advocating for all gun owners and future gun owners to undergo a mental evaluation.
All gun owners are responsible people until their gun is misused. I would be interested to know how you identify and know in advance a person has mental problems that will cause them to go out and use a gun in a mass murder.
A human can be the evil one but the gun is the weapon that is used to kill.
The Second Amendment is over 200 years old and what was reasonable at that time doesn’t mean it should be valid today.
The sheriff doesn’t get my vote.
Frank Keavy
Yuma
Kudos to Yuma sheriff for sharing guest column
In its June 2 paper, the Yuma Sun printed a guest column by our sheriff, Leon Wilmot. It addressed the gun “issue” as it relates to the shootings this country has been experiencing in the past few years, and it’s a column that should be read by everyone. Kudos, to Sheriff Wilmot for writing it, and to The Sun for printing it.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Voters should be aware of Del Sol matter in CIP General Plan
Voters of Yuma beware of the $16 million Trojan Horse on the November 8th, 2022 ballot. The citizens of Yuma could be voting on a CIP General Plan presented by the Yuma City Council.
Contained in the Capital Improvement Plan is embedded a $16 million Transportation Center, changing the use of the historic Del Sol Hotel to a Multimodal Transportation Project.
The funding sources used to pay for the Multimodal Transportation Center will be city road tax, the general fund and grants. Approximately 24% of the cost of the transportation center will be taken out of the general fund and city road tax revenue. The scope of construction work for the $16 million project only covers exterior renovation of the historic building, and seismic and structural retrofit, interior upgrades to meet ADA standards. There will be no buildout of the second or third floor in this transit facility costing $16 million.
Previously in the past, Yuma City Council denied the opportunity for voters to have a standalone ballot measure for the approximate cost of $14 million specifically for the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
The previous council used municipal bonds to finance the construction of this complex without voter approval as a standalone ballot measure.
The Trojan horse is back (distressed project), but this time it has walked into the Historic Downtown Yuma in the shape of the Multimodal Transportation Center.
Do you feel that this Multimodal Transportation Center should be pulled from the CIP General Plan and have it as a standalone ballot measure to be voted on by the citizens of Yuma?
Watch the Yuma City Council meeting that was held June 1, 2022, for additional information concerning this project.
Gary Wright
Yuma
When it comes to gun violence, where is the outcry?
No outcry – why?
What happened in Uvalde, Texas, is so very horrifying and sad not only to that community but to every American. We have to look at everything that can and must be done to stop this from happening again. Gun control is not the only thing that will stop this from happening again as the left and Democrats seem to want us to believe.
Let’s look at Chicago, one of the most gun control cities in the US. This last Memorial Day weekend in Chicago, 51 people shot, 9 killed. Most were young black kids! Look this up. This happens every weekend in Chicago. WHERE IS THE OUTCRY!
As a young kid growing up in Yuma, I remember seeing bumper stickers on the back of vehicles which said “When you outlaw guns, only outlaws will have guns.” I believe this is true now as it was way back then. Again, look at Chicago. You will not see anything on any news station, TV or radio about what happened in Chicago this last Memorial Day weekend. AGAIN, WHERE IS THE OUTCRY?
Bill Pappin
Yuma