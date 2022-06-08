YRMC, Five Stars for excellent care
Recently I was admitted to the Emergency Room and a stay at Yuma Regional Medical Center over the Memorial Day weekend. I would like to express my gratitude to the staff from admission to discharge for their professionalism and excellent care. All of the doctors, nurses and support staff were awesome. On a special note, one nurse, “Shana” on the second floor, deserves special recognition for her kindness and going above and beyond her normal duties in assisting and explaining things as they happened and developed. Not that I would like to go back, but I feel that YRMC delivers first-class health care services to the community and deserves special recognition.
Patrick Goetz
Yuma
Legislators should support Open App Markets Act
The ability to work remotely has made Yuma an attractive place to live. The technology industry is becoming an important part of our economy, and small and medium app developers are trying to make a living, or supplement their paychecks by creating apps for our mobile devices that make all of our lives better.
Unfortunately the tech giants Apple and Google run their app marketplaces in monopolistic ways that stifle innovation and create an unfair playing field for these small entrepreneurs. They charge the app developers up to 30% for any in-app purchases. They limit communication between the app developers and their customers, and they promote their apps over those of the developers. These all lead to an unlevel playing field that makes it hard for the app developers to compete with.
Congress is considering the Open App Markets Act which seeks to fix some of these unfair practices. Versions are working their way through the House and the Senate, and enjoy support from both sides of the aisle. I hope our leaders in Washington step up to the plate and help the little guys be successful by supporting this important legislation.
Clay Jacobs
Yuma
Congrats to Sheriff Wilmot for speaking out
I must congratulate Sheriff Wilmot for his speaking out to our community.
We have the nation just standing and watching the deterioration of morals by the removal of any religious connotation in our education system. Without some kind of teaching right from wrong, we end up with a society of “If it feels good do it.”
Additionally, our children play video games that represent violence and the killing of so-called bad guys as normal behavior. Just look at what our public education system has created. Responsible parents either homeschool or send their children to the private, or religious schools in our county. There they learn “societal morals” and “right from wrong”.
God bless Sheriff Wilmot for speaking out to us.
Patrick Cook
Yuma
Grade for President Biden thus far is an F
In your May 5 edition of the Yuma Sun, you asked for reader input on President Biden’s actions thus far. Here’s mine: Using a school grading system, I give him an F!
Whatever good things he may have done (if any) have been obscured by all his poor actions/decisions that have caused great harm to our nation.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Guest column missed mark on gun issue
John Micek’s guest column of May 26 missed the mark. It is a shame that people will use a tragedy like the school shooting in Texas to promote a political agenda. He is blaming the gun for the violence but the gun is only a tool. He also ignores the fact that where we have the strictest gun laws is also where we have the most gun violence.
The elephant in the room that he ignores is harder to address but more relevant. We have a culture that glorifies violence through games and entertainment media. One of the steps to getting here has been to eliminate God from the public discourse as much as possible.
In the process we have minimized the ennobling moral influence that gives purpose and hope to life. It cheapens life and promotes a selfish viewpoint that doesn’t value others except as they can be used for our benefit. The Bible describes an end time culture like this in 2 Timothy 3:2-5 and Romans 1:18-32. It speaks of people following a false science, 1 Tim 6:20, 2 Pet 3:3-6, which ignores facts so they can promote their own agenda.
Jim Rickabaugh
Yuma
Memorial Day is solemn reminder of sacrifice
Memorial Day is a solemn reminder of our men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation.
Their selfless devotion to the preservation of liberty serves as an enduring legacy that demands the honor and respect of a Free Republic and the posterity sustained by their actions.
“Upon thy grave the tears of a grateful nation fall.” – Author Unknown
Rusty Washum
Yuma