Losing patience with Biden Administration
Taxes, taxes and more taxes. Spend, spend, spend with lousy plans and priorities. Increased prices on everything being passed on to us, the average John Doe- Democrats and Republicans alike. Looks like severe inflation coming up. The national debt is exploding and China is waiting to own more of the US. I didn’t vote for any of that, Joe!
The crisis at our border, caused by your lack of planning and control. Our proud Border Patrol reduced to babysitters and rescue missions rather than enforcing our immigration laws. Millions of dollars spent on illegal immigrants, getting free everything including health care. I didn’t vote for that either Joe! That money could have been better spent on crime prevention and helping our own veterans, senior and homeless citizens.
Frankly, I’m disappointed in you Joe, and Kamala Harris has been a complete joke so far. I hope your plan to “Make America Better” has something good in it. We are waiting and losing patience!
Bob Boston
Yuma
Time to use vote to send loud message
To say we have serious problems in our country is an understatement! Setting aside foreign affairs, and concentrating on domestic issues, it is interesting to look back and try to figure out how we got into this mess. Who or what allowed/enabled it? What becomes noticeable rather quickly is that no matter what approach one takes in looking for answers, regardless of the issue, the one factor that appears, to one degree or another, is government.
Thomas Paine once said “Government, even in its best state, is but a necessary evil,” and John L. Sullivan said “The best government is that which governs least.” In view of what we are witnessing of late it looks like they were both correct, and gives credence to what Bernard Baruch said: “Today, government is involved in most every aspect of our lives.”
Can we reverse the trend? Yes, with our votes, but it looks like we will have to act in a manner that some might call over-reacting. Politics has become a combat zone--a blood sport--where partisanship has reached the nth degree, so maybe we should consider voting out the majority of the incumbents (there are a few worth keeping). If we do that in ‘22 and again in ‘24, we will be sending a loud message. It’s worth a try, don’t you think?
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Need to give youth sense of heritage, respect
Depending on your age and where you are in life’s travels, when you look into the eyes of your children and grandchildren, know that their innocence is only made possible by your being protective and proactive regarding their well-being.
Keep in mind their desires and their future. Realize their unconditional trust in your decisions that will ultimately shape their destiny, even though at times they resist. Know that at the end of the day, they look to you for guidance, sustenance and to have their best interests at heart.
A heavy charge indeed, but one we must embrace to the depths of our soul. The greatest gift we can bequeath to humanity is the blessing of a posterity equipped with a strong sense of our heritage, respect for the folks who positively influence their path forward and undying empathy for their fellow man.
Despots throughout history ultimately realized that the indoctrination of youth was the manipulative key to a tyrant’s success. Therein lies our responsibility as purveyors of a Republic in good hands. We inherently owe this opportunity to our posterity.
“You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we will sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness. If we fail, at least let our children and grandchildren say of us we justified our brief moment here. We did all that could be done.”
Ronald Reagan, A Time For Choosing.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Something should be done about bumps in roadway
There oughta be a law about the bumps on east bound exit at Fortuna Road and the one on west bound exit at Avenue 3E. There should be something that can be done about them!
Jean Pool
Yuma
We are becoming a throwaway society, losing our history
I am sorry for Marci Rios loss through burglary.
There is nothing that can replace sentimental value – I had the same loss when my great grandmother’s ladies pocket watch on a gold chain was stolen – she was born in 1852 – she had the watch since she was a teenager – she passed away at age 93 – it was very important to me – at least there was no picture in the lid.
People who have no sentimental value re: the past are without feeling of what their ancestors’ lives were like, how hard it was to get a few valuables and how much it meant to them. We are a society fast becoming to not care about our ancestors or their values – we are becoming a throw away society and making attempts to throw away the history of our great country.
Modine Uribe
Yuma