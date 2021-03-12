Drivers are out of control on Foothills Blvd.
If there is any street in the Foothills which needs to have more sheriffs patrolling, it would be Foothills Boulevard.
People drive up and down it as though it is an extension of the freeway or Interstate 8.
Cars drive up and down it at 60 miles per hour in most cases, and they don’t even yield for those attempting to cross it on foot.
My message to you lawmen who work the area is, if you work on a monthly quota on the number of arrests you make, you would not have to go any further than this roadway I’ve mentioned.
If you would ever consider posting the speed limit at 10 mph, I feel that drivers in noticing the change would keep their speed at around 30 mph where it should be.
I would also seriously suggest that a signal light be placed by Dairy Queen when one heads in and out of the mall area. In motorists attempting to exit on to Fortuna Road, it is death waiting to occur.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma
Flag with vulgarity is inappropriate
- While driving to go shopping, I noticed a flag flying. It is what was on the flag that bothered me. Right there in plain sight it read FBiden. I called the sheriffs department to see what could be done about it. They said they had several calls on it and it had been taken care of.
Well a week later and it is still flying. I called again and they informed me there is nothing they can do. It is freedom of speech. Have we sunk so far that we can fly a flag with any vulgarity on it that you want?
Henry Langston
Yuma
New administration should be wake-up call
Anybody out there angry, or at least very concerned, with what the Biden administration has wrought upon us? It’s easy to conclude that those who aren’t worried about the future of our country either don’t understand what’s happening or just simply don’t give a damn, and those in either group share the responsibility for the travesty that our government has become.
How about the actions of the House, under Pelosi’s control, or the Senate, led by Schumer? Some of the programs those two lifetime politicians are pushing through Congress won’t even take effect right away (one way to keep the truth from us). Then there’s Biden, whose actions have already had obvious results (all bad), like his changing of immigration programs/control and shutting down the pipeline, two idiotic moves that have already caused problems.
Other Biden executive orders (too many to list), which can righteously be called stupid, will cause more damage to our country, and others are nothing more than childish anti-Trump edicts.
Perhaps the reprehensible government we are now burdened with will serve as a “wake-up” call for the American people. Let’s hope so.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Increase on minimum wage impacts other areas
John L Micek’s article on March 3 implies raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour will end poverty. What he and others fail to mention is all workers’ pay will have to increase equally for them to maintain their standard of living. An example: As an aircraft mechanic I made $15.50 an hour. The janitors made $5.50 an hour. If they were raised to $15 an hour, mechanic pay would have to go to $25 an hour to maintain the same standard of living.
This company also had an upward mobility program. One young lady started in payroll at $6.50 an hour. She used the program to move through different levels, ending up as an aircraft worker at $13.50 an hour. She increased her standard of living by hard work and making herself more qualified.
If all wages go up, so will costs, and minimum wage earners will still be at the bottom. Also, people on Social Security who won’t get the same raise will lose their current standard of living. If wages above $15 an hour don’t go up equally, those people will see their standard of living go down.
Improvements would be to tie minimum wage to Social Security, which gets a small pay increase each year to help against inflation, and revamping education from college only. For kids not wanting to go to college, provide courses to help prepare them for the different skilled trades needed.
Wayne Dettinger
Roll