AWC, YRMC partnership is truly remarkable

Something remarkable just happened in our community. Two Yuma-area institutions created an education partnership to shape a brighter future for us all. In this era of abundant online education, Arizona Western College and Yuma Regional Medical Center correctly recognize that some education must remain hands-on. They are keeping local health-profession education very practical by building a learning gateway right across the street from the hospital.

