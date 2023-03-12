AWC, YRMC partnership is truly remarkable
Something remarkable just happened in our community. Two Yuma-area institutions created an education partnership to shape a brighter future for us all. In this era of abundant online education, Arizona Western College and Yuma Regional Medical Center correctly recognize that some education must remain hands-on. They are keeping local health-profession education very practical by building a learning gateway right across the street from the hospital.
The new allied health training facility will provide tomorrow’s healthcare experts valuable hands-on training. The programs available there will also increase the number of graduates entering these vital caring professions.
Nurses, rad techs, medical assistants, certified nursing assistants and other healthcare professionals are remarkable people. They become personally priceless in some of life’s most difficult moments. Yet, in Yuma County and the rest of our nation, there are too few of these healthcare heroes. We need more.
I commend the leaders of Arizona Western College and Yuma Regional Medical Center. Your vision and commitment on this project will propel our communities’ greater good. As a retired estate planning attorney with a passion for securing people’s estates for the future, I appreciate how this AWC and YRMC collaboration secures a better future for all of us.
Bingo group committed to helping support Yuma
Country Roads RV Village is one of the few parks in Yuma where the residents own the physical property on which they live. All Country Roads owners are City of Yuma property taxpayers and through this mechanism, we contribute to school taxes, infrastructure levies and the cost of all the other services provided by the City of Yuma. Although our park has many seasonal residents, there are about 400 that call Yuma home year round.
There are many clubs and committees within the park – one of which is the Bingo group. This group conducts bingo games every Tuesday evening, open to all Yuma residents throughout the November to April visitor season. As a licensed Arizona bingo, we are required to donate our profits to approved charities. Recently, with the approval of the board of directors, we have chosen to support charitable community functions directly where possible and try to get funds to parts of the city infrastructure that are most in need.
In 2020 we heard the urgent need from the Police department to acquire a new canine officer, when the department budget had no allowance for this acquisition. We were pleased to be able to help them along with a $6,000 donation. A photo that appeared in the Sun of March 7, 2023, showed the donation of $6,000 made to the United Yuma Firefighters Charity to allow them to purchase equipment much needed to better perform their tasks. These donations are part of our commitment to support vital infrastructure in the community we call home.
We look forward to being able to render further assistance to crucial needs in the City when they arise.
Education on headlights could help prevent crashes
I read in the Sunday paper that Yuma is to upgrade roads with histories of fatal crashes. Yes, this may help, but I believe that the people have to be educated to turn their lights on from dusk to dawn. We have automatic running lights and know that they do indeed prevent crashes. If you are hurrying to work and want to pass a vehicle, you do not see or can been seen without lights.
How many head-on collisions are there that the people did not have their lights on?
Maybe the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office or someone could set up a safety stop to show and tell people without their lights on how to turn them on. It would be good at dusk and at dawn.
It may make the people a bit late that day, but at least they would be safer from now on. They wouldn’t need a fine, but just knowledge on what to do. Thank you
Science Expo a success thanks to community support
I was good to see your coverage of the Yuma County Science and Engineering Expo awards ceremony in the Yuma Sun. It took a lot of work by many people to make this a great night, and the smiles of the students being recognized made us all proud. It could not have happened without the support from the instructors, families, local business community, and volunteers, but the true honor belongs to the students and their work, whether they won or not. We all learned something, and it was such a pleasure to participate.