Supporters of early voting lawsuit should be voted out
O.K. we watched the Arizona GOP support spending millions of dollars to try to overturn the results of the election and make Trump the winner even though three attempts showed Biden won by an even larger margin.
Here these Republicans go again trying to stop the residents of Arizona from early voting which 80% of the people use to vote. I think Arizona Republicans just want to eliminate voting and let our “esteemed” legislature decide who wins the elections. Really? Ever heard of a democracy you live in? Every one of these supporters of this crazy idea and lawsuit should be voted out of office.
Valerie Gleave
Foothills
More needs to be done to address trash issue
We have had three different sets of “first-time to Yuma” houseguests. We gave each of them a tour of Yuma and the area. But we were embarrassed when they all said the same thing, “You have so much trash on the roadsides.” County Supervisors and City Council, this is something you need to address.
Sharon Hopkins
Yuma
Front page tails started the day on right foot
Just wanted to thank you to the Sun for the article on the front page March 9. It was so refreshing. The Tails of Joy. It started my day with a warm, fuzzy feeling. It was so much better than all the bad things going on around us that could have filled your front page. I had bypass surgery at Yuma Regional Medical Center a few years back and during my recovery someone brought in a Lab in that I enjoyed so much. Hats off to you and your paper, you are a first class paper.
Sincerely Yours,
David Donaldson
Yuma
Democrats are destroying nation from within
I just want to thank President Biden for all he has done for this country. First and near and dear to us here in Yuma is the border situation. Migrants are just walking across the border. I am out on the county roads every day and I see them all the time just walking down the road and through the ag fields, not knowing where they are going.
Thank you, President Biden, for the spiking gas prices. Gas has gone up more than double in the last year. The president shut down the gas pipeline, putting thousands out of work and causing us to rely on foreign oil mostly from Russia (we are still supporting Russia during this invasion). President Biden said during the State of the Union buy American! How about American Oil? Thank you, President Biden, for the rising inflation rate, the highest since 1982 – this is hurting the working middle-class family costing more to buy food and more and fill their gas tank. The Democrats are destroying this country from within, something to remember during the upcoming midterm elections.
Al Schutt
Yuma
Are middle schoolers, politicians all that different?
I’m in my mid-60s and for the first time in my life it seems everything hurts. My knees, legs, feet, and wrists ache. All likely due to overuse. Surprisingly my brain is not in pain. Well, maybe not so surprising.
I’ve been subbing in the local high schools for some time now. I call it the perfect retirement job, but it comes with lots of drama. It’s endemic among teenagers. I too encountered drama back in my teen years. Once upon a time I was approached by a friend and convinced to ask a girl to the annual homecoming dance. Her boyfriend had just broken up with her, so I was summoned from the bullpen. You need to know that each dance was a slow dance. I’m 6’5”; my date was 4’10” in high heels. My back was out for a month!
I’ve found tour guides to be stellar amateur comedians. Several years ago we took a family trek to the San Diego Zoo and rode the tram around the world-famous attraction. As we journeyed past one of the large animal enclosures, the guide announced “On your left observe the North American Grizzly Bear. On your right is Theodore Roosevelt Junior High School, home of the great American teenager. Note the school’s fence is higher.” And for good reason.
There’s not much difference between middle schoolers and present-day politicians. I refer you to Lauren Boebert’s and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s antics at President Biden’s recent State of the Union address. Nancy Pelosi was no better when she ripped up President Trump’s SOTU speech on live television two years ago. Is it any wonder why young people are hesitant to respect authority?
Five questions…
• Is it time for major league baseball fans to strike?
• How is it that fat chance and thin chance mean the same thing?
• Would Ronald Reagan be considered a R.I.N.O. in today’s Republican Party?
• Why are there so many Packers fans?
• Is solitary confinement punishment for an introvert?
Mel Parker
Yuma