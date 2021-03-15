Simple act of humility could change world
I enjoyed the editorial on March 6th titled “March filled with random ‘celebrations’” and the challenge to create a day to celebrate something important to you.
In this day and age of division I wish that there were a way that we could be more united in the ability to understand each other’s point of view.
What seems to be happening is that most of us have a set of ideas that we hold true and find it hard to understand those that disagree with us.
The thought of listening to others and of compromising has almost been eliminated by our political viewpoints and the constant rhetoric heard daily with the often-biased 24-hour news.
Our son has built a nonprofit called “House United” and written a book by the same name. He is an inspirational speaker to encourage the change that is so badly needed.
To foster this concept, he works with colleges, churches and the business world. One of the ways he encourages this concept is that he suggests that we, as opinionated as most people have become, should learn to listen at least as much as we speak.
One of his ideas is to stand in front of the mirror often and say to yourself, “I could be wrong!”
Perhaps we should create a day that we make sure that we do this very thing. Can we call it a day of “Listening to Each Other Celebration? Or a “I Could Be Wrong” Day?
I don’t think this simple act of humility would change our controversial world, BUT I COULD BE WRONG!
Diana Hilton
Yuma
Care during emergency was terrific
I have several people I want to thank for the care I received with my medical emergency. First, from the ambulance crew that transported me to Yuma Regional Medical Center on Feb 9th, and then I was admitted and had surgery the next day.
Now for the nurses that cared for me on Floor 433 – I was there for 11 days. Special thanks to Nurse Karen, my fabulous nurse, and the therapist who got me up and walking.
I was transferred to Ridgeview Rehabilitation Center after 11 days. The care I received there was amazing. Everyone was so caring. I had therapy several days a week – they pushed me and I thank them for that. There are just too many people at Ridgeview to name each person, so a special thanks to the cooks, the gals who did laundry and cleaned the rooms and all the nurses who took care of me.
I am home after three weeks and on the way to recovery. God bless everyone.
Now for a huge thank you to Dr Tawwakol. You are the best.
Louise Ameline
Yuma
Pi Day – March 14th – can’t be ignored
In your March “Celebrations” editorial you neglected Pi Day (3.1415926....) on March 14th. The honorary engineering society, Tau Beta Pi, promotes this day, as probably do other mathematically and food oriented groups, e.g., National Apple Pie Day (And if this day doesn’t exist, it should).
Doug Packard
Foothills
Term ‘migrant’ widely used incorrectly
The term migrant is widely used by media newscasters (local and national) and some government officials to refer to asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants, but a migrant is neither of these!
Recently, the Yuma Sun featured a short article with Emma Torres, the executive director of Campesinos Sin Fronteras. She works with migrant farm workers to provide health care, housing, and other services. She explains that migrant farm workers are permanent legal residents or US citizens. She sought to compassionately clarify the difference between them to asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants as they are not the same!
The Webster’s dictionary says “a migrant is a person who moves regularly in order to find work especially in harvesting crops.”
I thank Emma Torres for clarifying this to help lessen my personal pet peeve as I have been wanting to express this for a long time! So, media newscasters and some government officials, please, make this correction.
Respectfully,
Cosette Schaaf
Yuma