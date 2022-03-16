Saturday photos were both great, informative
Randy Hoeft’s (I call him Randy) pictures on front page of the Sun Saturday were, of course, just great and informative, showing the Century Plant and the honey bee. Now I can’t get it outta my head, Doris Day’s rendition of “Be My Little Baby Bumble Bee, I Got A Dozen Cousin Bees, But….”
Google it, you’ll love it!
Donna Fleming
Yuma
Biden should nominate based only on qualifications
Your guest columnist on March 11, Elwood Watson, criticized those who questioned the wisdom of President Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Black woman, for the SCOTUS. Making fun of her name and questioning her intelligence, simply because of her race, is fulsome, but the circumstances of her nomination were totally wrong. Biden is responsible for that.
The SCOTUS has the responsibility to see that Congress stays true to our Constitution, and the “rules” described in that document apply equally to everyone, regardless of nationality, religion, race, gender, etc. We deserve to have the most qualified people seated, and none of those aforementioned qualities should be a factor in selecting who is seated. QUALIFICATIONS should be the deciding factor, nothing else. There is nothing written, anywhere, that says there should be some sort of “balance” of ethnicity and/or gender on the court.
By announcing his intent to specifically nominate a Black woman, Biden not only arbitrarily eliminated consideration of anyone who isn’t a Black woman, he diminished Ms. Jackson’s credentials; that will hang over her forever. Maybe she could have gotten the nomination on her own, but we will never know will we?
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Europe apparently did not learn lessons of WWII
It appears that Europe did not learn its lesson from World War II. By the time the world understands its consequences concerning Putin it may be too late.
I am not a fan of war but, NATO needs to say “what it means and mean what it says.”
The ineffective foreign policy of the past 20 years cost lives and damaged the US ability to be taken seriously when confronting terrorists whether be in the Middle East or in Europe.
At home we have Trump acting like he knows something when in reality he is small minded and anti-democratic. Since the GOP (and many on the religious right) have chosen to sleep with the devil this nation could suffer grievously. I honestly do not believe the Far-Right has a clue to the extent their antics hurt our country, at home or abroad.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma
Biden needs to give humanitarian aid to Ukraine
How can we, as human beings, stand by and watch the Ukrainian situation?
How can we help? Example … today, not tomorrow, Mr. President, you need to call Mr. Putin and say, “Tomorrow morning at zero 8:30, we will be launching transport aircraft loaded with relief supplies to be air dropped on beleaguered Ukrainian cities. The drops shall be strictly limited to humanitarian items such as food, water, clothing and medical supplies. The flights will be accompanied by escort aircraft with the sole purpose of ensuring the flights’ safety.
“Your understanding and support of this strictly humanitarian effort is greatly appreciated.”
Dan Dorn
Yuma
Opposing team should have stood for anthem
The evening of March 4th, I went to an Arizona Western women’s basketball game here in Yuma at the “House,” at Arizona Western College. The game was against the Eastern Arizona Gila Monsters team.
At the beginning of the game when the National Anthem was being played, the entire bench of the Eastern Arizona women’s team remained sitting during the entire anthem. One of the worst displays of unAmericanism I have ever seen in person.
I will never go to another game where Eastern Arizona is in attendance.
Bill Dennis
Yuma
Drivers today need to show more compassion
Recently while I was headed down Fourth Avenue, I couldn’t help but take note of an older woman in a wheelchair attempting to cross the main street.
That as slow as she was able to move, had she been in the crosswalk as quick as those lights change at times, it would have been just as dangerous for her as trying to work her way across several lanes of traffic.
I was taken back in noticing that not one driver showed any concern over her being there. Instead, they merely whipped around her as she made her way from lane to lane. My God, I thought, that poor woman is going to get killed as I looked into my rear view mirror.
What’s the matter with motorists today where they feel so powerful and elite as they sit behind the wheel of their new vehicles? Does anyone ever show any regard for the elderly today, and do they ever imagine themselves in the same situation?
My message to you other drivers is this. Imagine that woman had she been your own Mother. Would you have stopped your car and gotten out to help her, or would you have chose to run her down?
Drivers today are like angry trout who always appear to be running late, especially these young girls who feel brakes are the answer to everything.
When the cars today are only made for looks, some fail to realize that the padded seat they are sitting in is merely surrounded by aluminum foil.
It’s why when we happen upon many of the wrecks we see today, where every part of what’s left can literally be swept off the roadway with a shovel and broom.
If you are the lady I am speaking of who was attempting to cross those lanes of traffic, be aware of the fact that the terms courtesy, kindness and regards for the lives of others are quickly becoming a thing of the past.
Today we are merely a number and that once we are gone, it’s no big deal.
It’s merely unfortunate and we’re just glad it wasn’t us who were attempting to make it from curb to curb. Ask God to keep watch over you as you go about your business. That while he does care, far too many drivers today show little compassion.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma