Keep our children safe – wear a mask
COVID-19 has been a roiling black cloud over our society for the last year; however, there may be a silver lining. Social distancing and masks have profoundly reduced other viral infections commonly seen in previous years.
A recent study published in Pediatrics looked at 375,000 children before and after social distancing and found dramatic drops in ear infections, bronchiolitis, croup, pneumonia, influenza and other viral infections.
Locally we are seeing the same thing. There have been 2 cases of influenza reported all season long. RSV has not circulated this year. Hospitalization for infections are down. Ear infections are very rare in children this year.
As a pediatrician I strongly recommend we think about protecting our children. Perhaps with continued masking we can make some of our old plagues a thing of the past.
Please keep our children safe, wear a mask!
Patti Perry, MD
Yuma
Intersection in Yuma has confusing signage
I e-mailed ADOT and asked, they said Yuma would respond. I talked to a city policeman and he said he did not know but it was not in the city. I called the county engineer and he said it was a state problem. I called the ADOT in Yuma County with no response.
This is my question: Why is there a stop sign as you get off of Interstate 8 at 16th Street going west? There are 3 roads, 2 go left and 1 goes right. There are 3 lights, two for the cars that go left and a cross light, but there is a stop sign when you go right. When all three lights are green, you have to stop but there is no traffic coming. My fear is I am going to be hit from behind as they see the green lights.
Could someone look into this and fix it, please? Possibly it should have a yield.
Karen Lynn O’Brien
Foothills
Arrows on roadway don’t make sense
Just east of Avenue 8 1/2E on 32nd Street going east which is a through street we come to two arrows telling the drivers to go into the left lane and immediately the left lane goes back into the right lane. I have seen several almost collisions due to this irrational and dangerous road work. The arrows should be back a couple hundred yards or so west to get drivers to then ease into the right lane from the left lane. This would certainly lessen the chance of a collision the way they have it set up now.
Jim Kindle
Yuma
Delivery companies can do better
I believe all of us know about “porch pirates”. That said why is it delivery drivers cannot find my porch? Time after time my packages are left just inside my lot by the street where anybody passing by can see them! If the delivery person walked 20 feet further the packages would be secure. Are they working for the pirates or are they just lazy? I have emailed, with pictures to these companies with no result. I am sure they can do better!
Charlie Cripe
Yuma
Term limits, retirement, and other thoughts…
I have a complicated relationship with term limits. On the one hand, I feel that responsible voters should be left in charge to “throw the bums out.” On the other hand, they almost never do. The Constitution is of little help in solving my dilemma. It only limits presidential terms. Arizona has seen the light and term-limits its legislators. Even so, our state reps can serve longer than they should. I know this much, seeing Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi plastered daily on my TV screen after all these years is “cruel and unusual punishment.”
I just completed my taxes and it served to remind me of something my father used to say. “All Americans are Republicans at tax time.”
Speaking of Republicans, I wish the GOP would return to being the party of Reagan instead of continuing this curious infatuation with Trump.
I retired a year ago from Arizona Western College, but I still work part-time as a substitute teacher at the local high school district. Retirement has altered some of my long-held habits. I still get up before the rooster, but I’m not so careful about ironing my shirts and pants. I admit to occasionally wearing sneakers with dress slacks. It’s no big deal if my socks don’t match. I have become like my parents, as the guy in the Progressive commercial warns about. I read the ads now as well as the articles, and I underline and highlight stuff. I get excited about running errands. I step on the cat more often. Just the fact I own cats indicates some form of surrender from the “real” world. Next thing you know I’ll adopt a shih tzu. One thing I haven’t done in retirement is wear shorts to church. I don’t need to give parishioners another motive to sleep in on Sunday mornings.
Mel Parker
Yuma