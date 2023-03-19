Time for more attention on improving bike plan

The recent deaths of two bicyclists in Goodyear is the latest in a series of incidents where cyclists who started the day with visions of a pleasant bike ride ended the day dead because of a distracted, exhausted, uncaring or purposeful driver. This driver killed two people and injured 18 others, one of who remains in critical condition. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons and daughters have been killed or terribly injured while biking on Yuma’s roads and roads throughout Arizona. It’s clear that we need safer opportunities for folks to ride their bikes.

