Time for more attention on improving bike plan
The recent deaths of two bicyclists in Goodyear is the latest in a series of incidents where cyclists who started the day with visions of a pleasant bike ride ended the day dead because of a distracted, exhausted, uncaring or purposeful driver. This driver killed two people and injured 18 others, one of who remains in critical condition. Mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons and daughters have been killed or terribly injured while biking on Yuma’s roads and roads throughout Arizona. It’s clear that we need safer opportunities for folks to ride their bikes.
And that brings us to our local community Bicycle Plans. Almost a year ago, Yuma County adopted an excellent Bicycle Master Plan. Created through a collaboration of knowledgeable senior staff, councilmembers from each municipality, cycling groups, water users etc., the Plan calls for exploring the viability of connecting existing paths in the Cities of Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis. The Plan included major academic, governmental, and private studies that all point to the economic profits realized by communities that create significant paths. Yet as of today, nothing has been done to explore this possibility. Likewise, the City of Yuma, which has a Bike Plan as good as you will find anywhere, and an excellent collection of paths, bike lanes and bike paths, of which it should be rightfully proud, has one major failing: virtually all its major bicycle-friendly routes are North/South oriented. Their Plan recognizes this and shows several locations for a West/East path. But as of today, it looks like the City is not exploring these opportunities.
Please, enough deaths. Can we please get some attention focused on this problem?
Time to focus on making world a better place
White privilege. Black privilege. Brown privilege. Anyone’s perceived “privilege.”
Life can suck at any stage of the game. Whether it is race related, socio-economic related, having parents that are complete dirtbags.
We read so many stories daily about children who die from abuse. We see the carnage of deranged human beings that take innocent human life without regard for its sanctity. We read about a suicide by a child who was bullied.
Stop the social justice insanity of reparations to make some folks “feel better” about their heritage.
The reparations crowd. Indignities they never suffered by people they never knew.
Grow up. Man up and just focus on making this world a better place than you found it.
Federal Reserve flying on outdated instruments
There can be a compelling case for much higher interest rates which is contrary to the consensus. The permanent changes caused by the pandemic have made the once-reliable playbook an antique.
First, most mortgages now are ultra low from the past 13 years and are fixed rate so mortgage holders are more insulated from rate hikes than in the past.
Second, the pandemic enabled people to save more money during business shutdowns. Now, they are spending it. But, eventually that saved money will run out.
Third, Social Security recipients received an 8.7% increase for 2023. That will be spent and bolster the economy.
Finally, the economy is in a new paradigm in which inflation in services is propelling inflation. This is partially due to higher wages, which is about time since worker compensation has fallen below price increases. The Federal Reserve’s goal is to achieve 2% inflation? The Fed might not be flying blind, but it is flying on instruments that seem to be outdated.
City should focus on financially sound priorities
Is the City of Yuma progressive and financially sound using our tax dollars? Important priorities such as public safety, repair and maintenance of streets, safe water supply, and quality of life are extremely important to the citizens of Yuma. Should the Yuma City Council budget this year make additional space for the face-lift of the Hotel Del Sol?
The Yuma Hotel Del Sol has been in the graveyard of neglected city owned buildings because of lack of public use and property location.
An article in the Friday, March 3, 2023, Yuma Sun newspaper said, “Hotel Del Sol contract extended to allow city to spend federal grant funds.”
Can our elected officials on City Council bring Hotel Del Sol out of the graveyard without a public private partnership?
Let’s focus on financially sound priorities that deliver the greatest return on our tax dollars.