Please get shots soon for herd immunity
Have you heard Wednesday’s news? The former president has promoted the COVID-19 vaccine! He said there is nothing wrong with it. Please get your COVID shots soon so we can reach “herd immunity.”
Christine Echard
Yuma
Why is it so hard to get vaccine appointment?
Why is it still so difficult to arrange an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine in Yuma County? I have been on the Yuma Health Department’s website almost 250 times in the last seven weeks. Every time I was met with “None available.” I called the health department and got a “sorry.” I called the state health department. No appointments. I’ve been on a waiting list for Sunset Clinic for a month. “It’ll be a while because we’re not getting regular vaccine.”
What is going on? Supposedly two million people are being vaccinated a day. Why can’t I get an appointment? The state suggested I go to Phoenix. The Veterans’ Administration has a clinic the end of the month but requires driving over 100 miles. Where is Yuma’s vaccine?
Jayne Reed
Wellton
Volunteering in exchange for vaccine a great idea
Re: the Yuma Sun editorial: Vaccines for volunteers. I think that would be a great way to get the help the vaccination sites need. I have a secretarial, administrative career background, and would gladly volunteer more than four hours to receive a vaccine. I believe many of your snowbirds would rise to the occasion to keep the process moving forward.
Monica Pilgrim
Yuma
First Amendment does not protect feelings
I read the letter from Mr. Henry Langston, regarding the flag with FBiden on it. I only have one statement and one question regarding his letter. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office was right: It is free speech. And my question to Mr. Langston is, where was your letter when people were holding FTrump signs? Just a reminder, folks, the First Amendment protects your right to free speech, it DOES NOT protect your feelings.
Matt Aguay
Yuma
Those off the grid now make some sense
Every time I turn on my TV today it seems, everyone is apologizing for offending someone. There is so much of it taking place I find it sickening.
That regardless of what a person happens to say one can bet that someone out there will claim there were offended. What a bunch of crap this is and how it’s continuing to divide the country.
Those who probably didn’t mean a thing by what they said, yet fear losing their jobs as a result or anything they financially have due to the sick complainers who cannot wait to file suit.
Years ago while residing in northern Minnesota, I knew of older single men who resided way out in the woods, having no electricity, indoor plumbing and in many cases a car to drive. Back then, I looked upon them as being odd. Today I feel they were a lot smarter than I was.
They would chop their own firewood and read by kerosene lamps and always kept a gun by their side. They didn’t have to deal with credit cards or bill collectors calling, driving on the speedways like we’ve today on which motorists are killed daily, or depending upon anyone for their survival.
Those times where they happened to become injured in some way, they would doctor themselves rather than run to an emergency room seeking help.
For food they would live off the land and many of them would live to a ripe old age. If they were still around today to see what is taking place in this very sick world we are a part of they would probably feel grateful in recalling as to how it was they chose to live.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma
Efforts by Arizona GOP hurt ballot box sanctity
The Arizona Senate and the GOP have effectively canceled their value. I find that the hand-count of 2.1 million ballots by Senator Fann and her party to be an insult to the political process of electing our presidents. What happened to the sanctity of the ballot box?
Essentially, the GOP does not trust the voter. The numerous court challenges and losses across the state and the country have validated the frivolous waste of time by the GOP.
This game being played by the GOP is dangerous on two fronts: 1. it destroys the confidence of the electorate’s confidence in fair elections; 2. it erodes the credibility of the GOP and their ability to be a force in solving America’s problems. If anyone thinks that curtailing or suppressing voters or the voting process is a good thing, I have news for you – look around the world.
The solution for America is that the GOP needs to identify and put forward constructive comments, solutions, or ideas that can be used to solve problems. America does not need the Party of NO!! I actually think the GOP to be a viable force but the Freedom Caucus and its minions who live for conspiracy theories need to be purged.
Vincent Lacey
Yuma