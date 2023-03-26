Time to replace animal products with sustainable options
On Monday, March 20, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its latest assessment on climate change, drawing on the findings of hundreds of scientists throughout the world. The assessment details the devastating impacts of rising greenhouse gas emissions, including destruction of homes, loss of crops, and fragmentation of communities.
Animal agriculture is responsible for at least 15% of man-made greenhouse gas emissions, including nitrous oxide from animal waste piles, methane from ruminant digestion, and carbon dioxide from burning forests to create animal pastures.
In an environmentally sustainable world, meat and dairy products in our diet must be replaced by vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as fossil fuels are replaced by wind, solar, and other emission-free energy sources.
Our favorite supermarket offers a rich variety of plant-based meat and dairy products. It enables each of us to reduce our carbon footprint, even as we improve our health and reduce animal cruelty.
Time to leave the world a better place than we found it
It is patently obvious that the world is replete with small minds and jaundiced intellects.
If nothing else, pray that we can overcome the need to denigrate others in order to elevate our own self-perceived superiority.
Our problems are shared ones as is our heartache, failures, successes and desires for our children and posterity.
Let’s all try and leave this world a little bit better than we found it.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” – Martin Luther King Jr
Cursive writing should not go by wayside
Thanks for the informative paper!
I enjoyed the First Take article by Randy Hoeft on March 15. It also made me sad to think there are some members of today’s society that cannot read cursive. Between 1974 and more I taught third, fourth and fifth grades which involved cursive. It is hard to believe that people in today’s world are unable to read it. I was shocked.
I feel sure this is not a reflection on our educational system but instead a lack of desire for a person’s learning. (My degree is from the University of Arizona.)
Too many lack a conscience in this world today
As I sit and view the national news each evening, I see the amount of robberies being committed, especially which are occurring in our convenience stores across the country. While it is virtually impossible to ever rid ourselves of all the firearms there are, it would help to see that a ban be put on hoodies and backpacks being allowed in any places of business.
Fact is, there is no one who is safe anywhere they happen to be today, whether it be upon our streets or driving our roadways.
If I were the parent of a child being employed by one of these corner operations, I would want to request a meeting with management beforehand to see as to what form of protection there is for that child when crazy things happen to occur.
Do these places of business come equipped with panic buttons which immediately notify police, and doors which can automatically be locked to see that the person is prevented from leaving until police arrive?
We’ve become a part of a very sick world today where many lack a conscience when it comes to gating what they are after.
Recent prescription drug reforms are a win for American seniors
For decades, big drug companies have hiked their prices on life-saving prescription drugs to line their pockets, while America’s seniors have paid the price. Last year, Americans finally received long-awaited relief as Congress passed vital prescription drug reform, after years of being exploited by the drug manufacturers.
As an independent and nonpartisan advocate for nearly 38 million seniors in America, AARP has engaged with policymakers across both parties to stand up for the issues that are important to our nation’s seniors. Lowering prescription drug prices, one of AARP’s hallmark issues, has long been an issue with bipartisan voter support.
So, let’s be clear, the recent legislation lowering prescription drug prices is a win for America’s seniors.
The allegations in Peter Roff’s recent piece are nothing new when it comes to the deceptive statements we’ve seen from big drug companies and their allies. Big drug companies and their lobbyists are funding these organizations to mislead the public on the important issue of affordable prescription drugs, spread fear, and instead push their own agenda.
As millions of seniors who have skipped doses due to high drug prices know too well, medicines can only work if you can afford them. Beginning this year, new benefits for people on Medicare include a $35 monthly cap on insulin, free shingles and other vaccines and new penalties on drug companies that raise their prices faster than inflation. The law also limits out-of-pocket costs and gives Medicare the power to negotiate lower prices for the most expensive prescription drugs.
Though we won this battle, AARP will continue advocating to ensure Americans have access to needed medications and to stop big drug companies from charging us the highest prices in the world. The fight for affordable prescription drugs is far from over, and we are committed to standing up for our seniors in this critical fight.
AARP’s senior vice president of campaigns.