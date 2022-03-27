Senate’s decision to impact all of us for years to come
One of the most important decisions facing the U.S. Senate in the next few weeks is the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, a lifetime appointment. I have been impressed with Judge Jackson’s thoughtful and clear answers to the panel tasked with reviewing her qualifications for the position of U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
Her education at Harvard and the experience she has had as a prosecutor, private practice lawyer, and judge on the appellate court, a position for which she was approved by the U.S. Senate, as well as the endorsements she has received from various legal and law enforcement organizations lead me to believe she is well qualified to be a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
Personally, I feel her presence on the court with her knowledge of the U.S. Constitution, her experience in applying the law, and her humanity as a woman, mother, and person of color gives me confidence that her opinions on cases before the U.S. Supreme Court will be impartial and well researched while upholding the rule of law and the role of the court as the third branch of government.
Nancy Meister
Yuma
ACA vital to helping people access affordable health care
Twelve years ago this week, the Affordable Care Act was signed into law. For a dozen years, this historic piece of legislation has allowed Arizonans across our state, including right here in Yuma County, to access quality, affordable health care.
I remember watching the news just a few years ago as the late Senator John McCain stood firmly up to the members of his own party who were trying to repeal the ACA and moved to protect the hundreds of thousands of Arizonans who relied on this program for health coverage. He understood that some things – like our access to quality care – were more important than cheap political games.
And yet, the Republican candidates running right now to represent us in the U.S. Senate have all made it clear that they intend to eliminate the ACA. This shameful, impulsive, and out-of-touch position would increase health care costs and jeopardize coverage protections for over one million Arizonans with pre-existing conditions. What they don’t seem to understand is that Arizonans of all political persuasions support and rely on the ACA which provides coverage for as low as $10 per month.
Anyone running to rip away our health care or return our health care system to one that punishes those with a history of heart disease or a devastating cancer diagnosis is unfit to represent us in the Senate.
Xanthe Bullard
Yuma
Time for kids to just be kids again with fair
Almost time for Spring Break and a return of the Yuma County Fair. Kids enjoying rides, cotton candy and festivities.
Most importantly, kids just being kids again.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Logical idea would be to keep standard time all year
You requested readers’ thoughts on the subject of permanent Daylight Saving. I have read many articles online and in print on this subject, and I think it is a ridiculous idea. I have lived in Yuma for almost 40 years and have never heard anyone complain about what Arizona does – keep Standard Time all year. Never heard anyone say they wish we would change our clocks twice a year! My logical suggestion would be to just keep Standard Time all year long across the U.S.
One thing I haven’t read or heard anywhere: If this goes into effect, and DLS is permanent, what is Arizona going to do? Will it be mandatory for Arizona to also change our clocks and go on Daylight Saving all year long? Or, can we stay on Mountain Standard time, like it is now?
Actually my opinion is this should be voted on by our citizens and not decided by politicians.
Nancy Matheson
Yuma
Tired of MLB? Check out a game in Mexicali
Tickets to watch a game at a professional venue are extremely expensive. The parking fee at a Major League Baseball Stadium is over $25, one beer can cost up to $16. Paying the parking fee, purchasing tickets and food, along with non-alcoholic beverages, for a family of four is half a week’s paycheck at a MLB ballpark.
I have switched over to the Mexican Pacific Winter League. The prices are affordable. I was able to see my favorite team, Venados (Deers) of Mazatlan vs the Aguilas (Eagles) of Mexicali.
I saw three games at a beautiful stadium in Mexicali, stayed in a nice hotel near the stadium and purchased a ice cold beer for about $4. The food at the stadium was delicious and affordable.
The crowd was festive and the team mascot was a show on his own. I loved MLB but it doesn’t love us back.
David Ibarra
Yuma