Thoughts on the American Experiment
Applicable today, a thoughtful message from a respected President:
“ If we wish to imperil the American experiment, we can find few more sinister paths to that peril than by forgetting, obscuring, or demeaning who we were.” – Abraham Lincoln
Jacques-Andre Istel
Felicity
ADOT responds to reader’s question on stop sign
FYI, I received a reply from the Arizona Department of Transportation in Phoenix about the stop sign on the corner of 16th Street and Interstate 8. This sign conforms with the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices. Thank you, ADOT.
Karen Lynn O’Brien
Foothills
16 and up decision makes getting vaccine tougher
Yuma County is now offering vaccine to those 16 and older. Great, now at 73 I have even more people to contend with for a shot!
Ron Heimer
Yuma
Still can’t get a vaccine appointment in Yuma County
RE: “Plenty to go around.” I find it interesting that our state claims there is plenty of vaccine to go around yet we here in Yuma County are unable to get an appointment.
It seems that as usual the governor and those in charge think Arizona consists of only Phoenix and Tucson.
Ronal Martin
Yuma
Senate president has a problem with recount
Karen Fann, Republican president of the Arizona Senate, has a problem. She convinced a judge to allow the Senate to do a complete hand-count of 2.1 million ballots from the Maricopa County 2020 election. She says the audit was necessary to assure voters that the election of President Joe Biden was legitimate.
Now Fann has 2.1 million ballots on her hands plus voting equipment but nowhere to go. The subpoenas the Senate filed made it clear that the ballots and the voting equipment must be delivered to the Capitol. There is literally no room. Not only does the Senate have to find space, they need to hire an audit firm and ensure that the ballots and equipment are secure – all at taxpayer expense. The audit could have been avoided. There have been numerous audits, recounts, lawsuits and court cases that certified the election results.
Evidently that wasn’t enough! Millions of people believed “The Big Lie.” All that the Republicans and Trump had to do was to tell the truth. Joe Biden won the election fair and square.
Better start counting, Karen. Maybe you should demand to speak to the supervisor.
Connie Burkhard
Foothills
Points to consider on illegal immigration issue
With our government letting illegals go free in our towns, it’s only fair to consider a couple of things.
One, it’s unfair for the people who enter legally to wait years for what the illegals do breaking the LAW. OK, now we all know that.
Let’s consider getting the addresses of every Senate seat and Representative seat holder in the U.S. Congress, including President, Vice, Speaker (start with them first) and then direct the busloads of illegals to all those folks’ hometowns.
After they are all sharing the load, then consider the border towns already have their fair share. You will be surprised how quickly immigration will get fixed.
Unaccompanied children are dropped off by parents knowing they will get a warm bed, food, medical and shelter which is more than they are getting and plays off the good heartedness of U.S. folks. Put them right back where they came from and their family will be waiting for them. For the Dreamers? No problem. Where are the people who brought them? Of course the children who have been here and took advantage of our education and are productive can stay AFTER they say where mom and dad are. Just saying enough is enough.
E. Everly
Yuma