Support for Biden but points need to be addressed
Dear Mr. President: Thank you for giving us all hope and saying things that needed to be said Tuesday night. I enthusiastically support you.
But, there are a couple of things related to Russia that need to be addressed.
First, what about Belarus? True, they have (at least so far as I have read) not sent troops into Ukraine but I understand that giving aid and comfort to our enemies is pretty close to the evil acts themselves. Allowing Russian troops to muster on their soil and use its land to launch troops into Ukraine is giving aid and comfort to the enemy. I do not suggest what we need to do about Belarus but I think that we, the American people, need to hear some dialogue about our relations with Belarus going forward.
Second, and much more important, is Crimea. In 2014 it seems that we pretty much let Russia do what pleased Putin. You were a part of the administration that did not come even close to doing what is occurring now. I wonder why. True it was that your party did not control either house of Congress and the Republicans didn’t demand that you do what you are doing now. Even so, you have the moral force now and the mental toughness to address Crimea. Do it!
Wally Brauer
Yuma
Public schools are great equalizer, backbone of our country
Regarding the editorial Focus on fixing failing public schools, dated February 19, several lines jumped out at me.
“..., why not focus on fixing those failing schools.” The facts are that our public school system is failing nationwide. While some schools may be doing better than others, the statistics don’t lie. The United States does not even rank in the top 20 worldwide in literacy, while Cuba, one of the poorest countries in the world has this distinction.
In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson announced his War on Poverty initiative. Under the sponsorship of the federal government, Project Follow Through was designed to be the most extensive educational experiment ever conducted to determine the best way of teaching at-risk children. Over 200,000 children in 178 communities were included in the study that spanned kindergarten through third grade. Twenty-two models of instruction were compared, but basically broke down to two theories of instruction – child-centered and direct instruction.
In the final analysis, students who received direct instruction had significantly higher academic scores than students in any of the other programs. But, beyond any reason, the federal government decided to take the child-centered model over the proven, successful direct instruction model.
Probably the most egregious failing of our school system is found in the Head Start program. Our unpublished research of 400 children, in Head Start and other private and public preschools, found that at the end of the school year, virtually none of the children in Head Start could even write their names and the ones who could reported they had been taught at home from a parent, grandparent, or older sibling. Clearly this valuable year, that should be preparing children to enter kindergarten, has been wasted aside from a socializing function.
“Don’t abandon our public schools. Get innovative and find a way to make Arizona’s public schools the best in the country.” Public schools are the backbone of our country and the great equalizer where a child, no matter how disadvantaged, can succeed if given the right opportunity. It is our responsibility as adults not to waste their time in this endeavor.
Dr. Jacqueline Sund
Director of Research and Curriculum Development
Sunshine Scripting Systems
Yuma
Schools’ problem must first be identified/acknowledged
Your editorial on Feb. 19 stressed focusing on fixing failing schools. The piece suggested “…making every effort possible to support, encourage and nurture teachers here in Arizona...” and went on to offer other suggestions, among them to “... more fully focus on the well being and needs of children ...”
While no rational person would find much fault with those suggestions, there was something very important missing: How about examining, carefully and objectively, the reasons/causes for why those schools are failing--start with demographics. There is obviously a reluctance to face/admit those reasons, which leads one to this conclusion: Throwing more money at these schools, saying that it will “fix things,” is little more than a political talking point for politicians and administrators so they can say they are doing something. It’s a cop out! The problems go much deeper than that. Remember the old adage “you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink?” The message in that can be applied to education.
Anyone with a functioning brain understands the importance of education, but in the case of failing schools, the majority of reasons/causes for those failures are outside the sphere of the educational system. More and more parents are figuring that out and they are opting for private schools or getting their kids in schools that are less affected by outside influences. Who can blame them?
Problem solving skills 101: Before a problem can be rectified it must first be identified/acknowledged.
Gene Lemon
Yuma