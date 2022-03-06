Scary moment prompts moments of reflection, thanks
I recently attended an outdoor party with the Yuma Chapter of the Arizona Old Time Fiddlers.
I choked on a piece of meat and in an instant my placid day became an all-out struggle for survival.
Five different people tried Heimlich and chest compressions on me. I blacked out. I turned blue. A nurse attending the party hit me on the back and pulled some material out of my mouth. That must have been when I sensed I could get a little bit of air past whatever was left, so I disciplined myself to carefully take in just enough to survive until the ambulance arrived.
They arrived less than 3.5 minutes after being called.
I received oxygen and constant coaching on the way to the hospital. Intake at Yuma Regional Medical Center was seamless.
I was released Sunday afternoon.
Monday, with one phone call, the VA made financial arrangements.
If I reviewed the whole event, I could surely find fault somewhere, but what I remember is that I am alive because my friends and some strangers cared and acted.
The professionals at Rural Metro and YRMC went far beyond just “doing their jobs.” They were caring, kind, thorough and supportive at every step. The “bureaucrats” at the VA and YRMC were caring, conscientious, competent individuals who made their systems work.
Choking is a horrible experience. Survival prompts reflection.
Take smaller bites. Chew thoroughly. Review emergency procedures.
If you’re choking, make noise immediately.
My first move was away from the crowd. I tried to use a low brick wall to expel the obstruction. Didn’t want to make a fuss. It didn’t work. Precious seconds were lost and fighting resources wasted.
I am reminded how fragile my claim on this life is, and how precious my wife, family, and friends are.
I’ve lived in other countries, and worked on almost every continent. I know that only a small percentage of humans are lucky enough to live somewhere where things work dependably.
Here, things work so well that we take them for granted, assuming a positive outcome is normal.
We go about our 330 million individual lives unaware that we are surrounded by a web of systems, institutions, agencies, and companies and individuals who make it all work for us.
For this every American should be proud and grateful.
I am.
Fred Lapcheska
Yuma
Help by strangers at dunes was greatly appreciated
Recently, I was traveling home to Tucson from San Diego alone. Feeling adventurous, I made a stop at Imperial Sand Dunes to make a sand angel. Being an area novice, my car got stuck in the sand. I asked the first two men I found for help and they tried but my car still stayed stuck. Although they had every right to leave me to find my own way, these kind men did not. They continued to look for ways to help. I did not have the $200 a nearby tow truck driver quoted me. Suddenly, four more people showed up to help. After a little digging all six of these kind people pushed my vehicle out of the sand.
I am so very grateful to each one of them for their act of kindness. Their help meant something to a beginner traveler. I hope to pay it forward.
Therese Downey
Tucson
Thanks to all our local health care providers
We enjoy your paper but were really upset by the issue on Friday, January 21, where there was the article “YRMC pleads for patience amid surge, staff shortages” wherein they stated YRMC workers are being cussed out, yelled at and spit on! You’ve got to be kidding, unbelievable! These people are serving their time and life saving lives and doing the work of “the great physician” in the sky!
I hope some of these folks are not snowbirds, which will reflect very badly at the rest of us that have benefited from their health care! If there were snowbirds doing this, do us a favor and go back home and stay there, we don’t need you!
Thank you each and every one of you and you are appreciated and needed! Maybe you should post a sign like a heart doctor did in the Phoenix area on his office door – “If you can’t respect us, do not enter.” Great idea! Once again, thanks isn’t enough but God bless you!! And also the employees at “the Sun.”
Liz Shaw
Yuma
Yuma people are truly the most wonderful people
On Feb. 17, I was involved in an accident. After sitting at the intersection for a long time, I proceeded to drive across 8th Street, but obviously didn’t see a car approaching. I was T-boned which flipped my van over onto the driver’s side. Miraculously, I was not seriously injured.
I want to say thank you to all of the people who came to my assistance immediately. Two men were able to open up the passenger door and urge me to try to get out as they thought they saw smoke. They assisted me down from the van once I got up to the passenger door. The first responders asked how I got out.
The lady who hit me said accidents happen and held me tight and prayed for me.
Yuma people are truly the most wonderful people! I did not get names of anyone as I was rather dazed and confused, but I hope that these people will see this and know that I truly appreciated everything they did!
Yuma has been my winter residence for many years and I do truly love it, the people are a lot of that!
Marcia Triplett
Yuma