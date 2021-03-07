Mayor made Yuma proud on national television
Mayor Douglas J. Nicholls made us so proud on national television. His message showed what good governance should be about: protecting his constituents first!
Alan Stillman
Yuma
Thoughts on racial tensions and government
Bigotry? Prejudice? Relax, folks! Don’t worry, everything is going to be fine. We have seen the removal of the Indian (excuse me, Native American) from a butter package, a picture of Aunt Jemima off a pancake mix, sports teams are changing their names, etc etc etc. That will take care of racial tensions. Yeah, right.
We have laws that afford everyone an equal opportunity to compete, to be all they can be, and that should be enough, but what seems to be too often overlooked (or ignored) is that everyone has to do their part – put in the effort. When we hear the word “equity” used when discussing race relations we should put our guard up: it means some group or another is manipulating people, for their own purpose(s) – taking from those who have worked for whatever they have achieved and/or deserve and giving it to those who haven’t/won’t.
Corporations are now over-reacting in attempts to protect their images (and of course their profits). It’s like they are proclaiming “Hey everybody, we’re not racist,” and in the process they may be doing more harm than good. Look at the reaction to Coca Cola; they announced their employee training program called, to paraphrase, “try to be less white,” and while they may have been well intended, giving that name to their program wasn’t very smart.
All we need to alleviate racial tensions is for government, which hands out freebies (which keeps people dependent), politicians who pit groups against each other to get votes, and the corrupt media who supports them, to BUTT OUT! WE need to ignore them! WE, the people, can handle this problem. John O’Sullivan once said that the best government is that which governs the least, and given what we have been seeing of late gives credence to his remark.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Another phone scam going on in Yuma!
Yesterday I got two phone calls from two different (928) numbers – both supposedly from the Federal Reserve (and you cannot call them back – I tried). So I pushed 1 to hear what crime I had done. I got someone on the phone who wanted my phone number. I said you should have it in front of you if you are really from the Federal Reserve.
I was then asked for my name. I again said if you are calling me, you should have it in front of you. Then this woman asked me how to spell it. And I asked if you have all this information, why are you asking me?
I’ve gotten calls from Social Security, the IRS, etc. and it is all scamming!
Be careful what information you give out to these despicable people – it’s scary!
Delores Freeman
Yuma
Missing money order found, thanks to kind employee
On the 2nd of March I purchased a money order for $450 at the Wal-Mart store number 1474 in Yuma. I then went to pick a few groceries and started to go across town to do some more shopping. I stopped at another store to buy some batteries. When I finally arrived at the place I was to take the money order, I could not find it. Can you imagine what a traumatic feeling that was?
So I backtracked to the store where I bought the batteries and asked if anyone had found the money order. They asked all their employees and none had seen it.
I then called the Wal-Mart store where I bought the money order from to explain that the money order could have been stolen or misplaced.
After going through my explanation and cry for help, a very pleasant voice said, “Mr. McCammond your money order was not stolen,” you must have dropped it out of your pocket. She continued, a person had found it on the floor and turned it in to them.
When I returned to the store to retrieve my money order, I was told that one of their associates had found the money order. I was told her name is Luz. She is a Team Leader for the 1474 Store in Yuma.
Words cannot be spoken to tell of my gratitude for her honesty and integrity. She definitely deserves much more admiration than I can give her.
I would hope that everyone who reads this note takes time to consider this young lady as the pinnacle of human kindness.
Thank you, Luz.
Loyal McCammond
Yuma