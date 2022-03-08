Those over 90 are a forgotten species
A forgotten species.
We taxpayers spend about $1.5 billion each year protecting 16,306 species threatened with extinction.
Yet human nonagenarians, definitely a threatened species, are not on the list.
Not even for a free monthly beer, or glass of wine for the ladies.
Jacques-Andre Istel
Felicity
Thanks to president for recent projects in Yuma
New schools in Yuma County, thank you President Biden. New transportation center in downtown Yuma, thank you President Biden. Cleaning up the old town south brownfields, thank you President Biden. Remember to vote blue in ’22 to continue the great work the Dems are doing. Finally putting tax dollars to good use.
Lisa Lott
Yuma
Pray for Ukrainian mothers right now
Ukrainian mothers. Keep them in your prayers.
They fear for their children’s safety. Futures are uncertain or forever changed.
Some have lost loved ones or face the prospect of their husbands or sons falling in the face of an onslaught of overwhelming aggression.
Men in suits and ties with territorial pursuits and scant regard for human life are calling the shots as only totalitarian regimes can do. Faceless, soulless creatures who thrive on legacy and power.
Military targets have transformed into the bombing of massive apartment complexes and isolated neighborhoods, enclaves of safety where mothers have nurtured their children and created through love a home for their family.
Ukraine is not unique in their tragedy and suffering. This scenario is constantly played out the world over, amplified to the detriment of mankind.
Prayers for Ukrainian mothers. They are the latest victims of man’s inhumanity to man, mother and child.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Golf cart beeps provide perfect excuse for swing
I read Thumbs Down Friday morning about the annoying “BEEP BEEP BEEP” of certain vehicles when backing up. I, myself, hope that they don’t make the change on golf carts, because then I would lose my excuse for taking a Mulligan when someone backs up their cart during my backswing!
Russ Queen
Yuma
Believe in free nations, democracy despite pain
All Americans, the administration and the loyal political opposition, and most importantly the American people, know what a brute Putin is and that his actions are horrible transgressions on humanity. There can be no forgiveness for him.
The loyal opposition Republicans support what the Democratic administration had done but they do say that Mr. Biden should be doing more. That is, since economic sanctions take some time to take full effect we should not tier or stagger our responses but should shoot all barrels at one time.
Short of active military action by the U.S. and its NATO allies, we have to punish the secondary and tertiary actors in an international economy that many of us do not fully appreciate. For example, if another sympathetic nation buys the Russian oil and gas that Germany and Italy are boycotting, then we better be ready to sanctions those “friendly” nations.
In addition, we Americans need to face up to what confronts us here at home. We are already complaining about inflation that is truly real and hard on all of us – significantly caused by the demand pull forces generated by the pandemic -clogged supply chain. The other shoe will now drop on us: further inflation caused by the boycotts we lead. The farther down the economic ladder a family is, the larger the relative impact and sacrifice.
Do we believe strongly enough in free nations and democracy that we will suffer with the Ukrainians and our boycotting partners?
I say yes.
Wally Brauer
Yuma
Dumping trash in public doesn’t make sense
I don’t understand why people dump garbage all over when it doesn’t cost anything to go to the dump.
I hope the illegal dumpers get fined if caught.
Diane Jackson
Yuma
Support of Helping Hands greatly appreciated
A huge heartfelt thanks to our tireless hard-working volunteers, and the community who came out to shop and support our Super Yard Sale Fundraiser on February 18 and 19. Proceeds from our fundraisers support all of the free services Helping Hands provides to the elderly in our community.
It is a blessing to live in such a generous community, and to have so many amazing volunteers that work incredibly hard to put on a successful fundraising event.
Also, we’d like to give a big thank you to our wonderful Community Partners that helped make this event successful. These include Denny’s Cars and Carts, Allied Waste, Women of the Moose Lodge #1627, the Fraternal Order of Eagles Foothills and Auxiliary #4538, Mayberry Sanitation, Amity Homecare of Yuma, Pack Rats’ Mail-n-MorE, Compassus, and Gila Mountain United Methodist Church.
In addition, we’d like to thank the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office volunteers for providing traffic control. Their assistance was invaluable!
Helping Hands of Yuma is a 501©3 nonprofit that has been providing free services to seniors in our community for nearly 26 years. If you are interested in volunteering with our organization, receiving services, or donating items, or sponsoring our events, please call our offices (928) 305-9974 for more information.
For more information on our nonprofit organization, please visit www.HelpingYuma.org
Thank you from all of us, to all of you!
Amy Obney
Executive Director, Helping Hands of Yuma