Kudos to Sunset Community Health for kind treatment
When the YRMC Annex Lab was not able to perform the covid-19 PCR test due to the mishap with the cybersecurity, we turned to Sunset Community Health Center on Avenue B. We were able to get the tests done and had the results by 3 p.m. the same day.
Thank you for your kind and efficient treatment and for alleviating the stress we experienced in getting these mandatory tests done.
Fred and Sandra Brown
Yuma
Canceling student debt
doesn’t make sense
It’s shocking to hear Joe talking about canceling student debt. It’s an insult to anyone who decided to go to college and use student loans, family loans or just old fashioned working their way through college. To all those professional students who spent years in college to get a degree in International (insert any word) Studies and then found out that a job in those studies would only bring minimum wage. How can they ask any of the hard working citizens of this country to share in their stupidity? If Joe somehow gets this nonsense to pass the smell test, everyone who has gone to college and repaid their debts, should sue the government for a refund of their college cost
Ron Heimer
Yuma
Dreams may be door to
hidden insecurities
If the eyes are windows to the soul, dreams must be the door to our hidden insecurities.
My father often joked about an odd recurring dream he had. In the dream he would find himself in the middle of a busy hotel lobby…sitting on the toilet. It was funny in and of itself but even more so because my dad always carried himself in a very sophisticated, proper manner. (Totally unlike me, by the way)
I’ve experienced some weird repeating dreams over the years too but nothing involving toilets. About once a year a dream transports me to Hades, but there’s no fire and brimstone. Instead, I’m condemned to work on actuarial tables for eternity. Given my lack of math skills and attention to intricate details, this is indeed fitting punishment for me. Fortunately, my prayer life gets a boost with each rerun of this fantasy.
Another dream has me back at college facing a huge mid-term exam that I somehow forgot to study for. This one is guaranteed to reappear every six months. It still jolts me awake even though it’s been a long time since I was a college student.
One dream that consistently revisited me has apparently gone AWOL. I’m in Army boot camp and I save my pup tent from a massive summer thunderstorm deluge. (Truth serum note – I’ve never been in the military). The morning comes and I walk triumphantly into the mess hall only to be greeted derisively by deafening laughter and the sight of scores of occupied cots about the room. I have since “retired” from such primitive outdoor pleasures and now do all my camping at Holiday Inn.
Pleasant dreams everyone.
Mel Parker
Yuma
Water needs to be part of housing crisis conversation
Good morning. In the April 23rd paper, an article written by Mr Stargazer concerned availability of affordable housing. It was a very well written article about what the AZ Housing Development Corporation has determined is a crisis here in Arizona.
However, although that may be true for housing, one thing that wasn’t covered or mentioned was the horrific draught, or lack of water to support this undertaking to. Lake Powell, Lake Mead and the Colorado River are at their lowest points in a very long time. The more houses that are built, means that more water will be needed to support them. It seems no one from Arizona’s water industry was invited to share their point of view of what can be done to support this housing AND drought crisis.
In my humble opinion, the developers are going to have to get into their pockets to develop an infrastructure that needs to be very water efficient or bring in water from other areas to support the numbers of people the article is talking about that can’t afford housing at its current level. People may not be able to afford the housing here, but people are not going to survive without water.
Ed McCoy
Yuma
Can’t talk about housing without discussing water
Enjoyed Maxed Out last Thursday. Lots of talk about the need to build thousands of homes in Yuma County. One word was never uttered....water. Where is the water needed for all this building coming from?
Herb Koth
Yuma
Problems were festering long before Ukraine war
In the April 23rd guest Column, “Biden’s problem isn’t his failure to communicate, “ Carl Golden nailed it perfectly by adroitly using the metaphor of the titanic ship “guiding the ship into one iceberg collision after another while assuring the American people to ignore the vessel taking water”. If there is something more hilarious than Biden’s list of failures, it is the people that actually defend the administration’s missteps. He blames Russia for all the problems but these problems were festering long before the Ukraine war.
Mike Sphar
Yuma