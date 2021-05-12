Ideas to make life on earth more tolerable
I…Don’t…Know. Three simple words. Together they make a powerful statement. Does President Biden have Dementia? I don’t know. I’m not a medical practitioner. Is any kind of meaningful immigration reform achievable? I don’t know. Americans are a cocksure bunch. It’s part of our makeup. But none of us knows everything, and many know not as much as they claim.
The Biden Administration wants to investigate the Minneapolis Police Department (And Louisville P.D.) in the wake of the George Floyd murder. If President Trump were still in charge the jury would be investigated. The sarcasm is intentional, and the jury got it right. Derek Chauvin is evil. At least on that day last May he was. But I worry about overreaching in the quest to reform the police. Police officers have incredibly difficult jobs, often with razor-thin margins of error. Reasoned reform…Yes. Get rid of rogue cops, adjust training where needed, tweak recruiting… but don’t tie their hands. The vast majority of cops are stalwart public servants.
Did you see Biden’s recent address to Congress? So far, he is governing more like Franklin Roosevelt than the moderate he campaigned as.
I gave up politics for Lent. That was more difficult than doing without lemon meringue pie.
It’s neighborhood cleanup time in the city of Yuma and I’m busy gathering stuff to be hauled away. Recently I found a toilet cleanser in the shape of a hippo. I’d forgotten about it, but I do recall asking my wife once for a hippopotamus for Christmas. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to locate my Fred Flintstone pajamas. Wilma!!!
Life on earth is a far cry from perfection. Here are some ideas to make it more tolerable:
• Pets that don’t pee, poop or puke. We own a dog and several cats, so you see why this tops on my list.
• Self-cleaning carpets (See above)
• A politician with this campaign slogan: “No Promises. Just Results!”
• Pens that actually work
• Healthy food that tastes good, not like a shingle
• Computer error notifications I can understand
• Moderator-controlled ejector buttons at all political debates. (I’ll be first to apply if this becomes reality.)
Mel Parker
Yuma
An ode to the border situation
It’s not often that I get choked up
Though I’ll admit I did today
It happened while viewing NewsMax
Where I heard Charlie Salcedo say.
What we’re going to show you is heartbreaking
And involves a very young lad
Who was abandoned and left in the desert
By coyotes who are worse than bad.
The kid was telling a patrol officer
How he had been left behind
I felt the pain he obviously was going through
That he had been on his own for some time.
To me he looked bewildered
And wondering as to whom he could trust
Do coyotes have children of their own I ask
Being they’re the type who needs to be bust.
When you think of that man who’s running our country
Who’s obviously lost his mind
With a plan of bringing in many more thousands
He’s not only sick but blind.
What I see taking place is not going to end
Until decent folks step up to the plate
And announce to the world,
“This must end and end now”
Or its war make no mistake.
Just imagine a parent from any country
Using their children as pawns
Not thinking of their being raped and abused
God must weep over what is going on.
Based on what we are seeing at the border
The whole world should be concerned
Being it points to the second coming of Christ
You can mark this down as confirmed.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma
Thank you to couple who came to rescue
To the couple who came to my rescue on March 4th and stayed to comfort me until the fire department arrived – no words can express my gratitude. I’m only sorry I did not get your names – I do feel you know who I am speaking of. Again, thank you ever so much.
Also, thank you to Capt. Paco Guzman and his fire crew and the hospital staff for your care.
Lenora Torres
Yuma
Time for veterans to have turn at help
Does anybody realize, when all the illegal people and children are done being housed, fed, medical care and transportation provided, maybe, just maybe, we could give our veterans their turn?
Dan Winans
Yuma