Steps, ideas could help
hearing impaired a bit
I have a serious hearing impediment. It is a common problem for older people. Hearing is not something one can improve on by self-effort. Hearing aids can help some, depending on the type and severity of the hearing loss.
If one is talking to a person with hearing loss, I have some suggestions that may help. Speaking loudly may help some, but it is annoying to both the speaker and the one with hearing loss. May I suggest you increase volume only a bit, but clearly enunciate your words. To a person with hearing loss, the words fold, cold, sold and told all sound the same. If one enunciates the words become clear. It is the same for many words. Enunciating helps the hearing impaired more than increased volume does.
I would like to see some type of badge that a person with hearing loss could wear. A blind person can use a white cane to let everyone know of their problem. There are ribbons to call attention to problems such as cancer. A hearing impaired ribbon may be helpful.
I would wear one.
Jack Cook
Yuma
Paving project could save
lives on county road
The County is looking for suggestions for spending next year’s revenues and I have one that would actually save lives. Pave 40th Street between Avenue 10E and Avenue 8 1/2E. We are not asking for a four-lane freeway but just continue the profile on 40th between Fortuna and 10E. Every year someone is killed on the South Frontage Road between 10E and 8 1/2E. Paving 40th Street would decrease the traffic on the Frontage Road and reduce the future maintenance . It is only 1 1/2 miles and the city has part of it. If it was paved all the people from Fortuna west could go down 40th Street to 8 1/2 E, make a right turn on 8 1/2E and enter the Frontage Road at a light. {much better}. The City and County would have to work together to accomplish this but I am sure this could be done. I am not saying do this today but put it in the plans, put it on the fast track and do it in a year or two. I have heard the old argument of “We will do it when the developers develop the adjoining property and we will assess them.” Tell me: ‘’How many people will die before then.’’ Deaths will be prevented if you do this. Build it now and it will be more desirable land to developers and they will build sooner and you will have revenue from it sooner. Come on City and County step up to the plate realize it is the right thing to do and as Larry the Cable Guy would say “Git er done.’’
Yes we could start a petition get signatures and have public meetings but is that all necessary? Recognize the need. Thank you.
Respectfully,
Lauren Heitzman
Yuma
An ode to Donald Trump, via Longfellow
(First, my apologies to Henry W. Longfellow for “borrowing”)
Listen my neighbors and you shall hear of the historic return of Don (Trump) Revere.
He has been golfing and enjoying the sun, and contemplating a second run.
“It’s time to go back, it’s time to go back,” the voice mail said.
And these thoughts had long been spinning in his head.
One if by land, two if by sea. What’s this for anyway?
So he programmed his GPS to take him back to DC.
One last chore as he went out the door, was to flip the calendar over to 24.
So many sights did he see on his trip to DC.
Long unemployment lines, people were cold, and some huddled together still waiting for their shot, the very young and some very old.
Oh my, said Don, this has to be fixed. I am sure many Americans feel they were tricked!
So he set about cleaning the cabinets, AGAIN.
Making plans to sweep the house, AGAIN.
But there were no Russians involved this time!
But be sure to notify Congress if you see a Chinese,
Because Congress has their purse open and are down on their knees!
Why he wants a second time around, I don’t have a clue.
But roll up your sleeves Mr. President, you have a lot of work ahead of you.
Arleta Harrison
Yuma