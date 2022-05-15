City should put lights back at Arroyo Dunes
A recent Yuma Sun editorial detailed a number of projects that the city plans to pursue in the next fiscal year and suggested input from their readers. I would like to see the City Council consider providing lights to enable golfers to play nine holes at night at the Arroyo Dunes golf course. Many Yuma residents enjoyed playing golf at night during the 1970s when Arroyo Dunes had lights. Current LED technology would allow a better night golfing experience, provide an additional summer activity, and add revenue to the city.
Al Knapp
Yuma
Politics have degenerated to point of being criminal
It should be obvious to the most casual observers that politics may have degenerated to the point of being criminal. The quest for votes/power shows no boundaries. There are those who are willing to ruin our Republic in pursuit of their goals. One can’t help but wonder if they have lost their souls.
The most recent example is the “leaking” of a document intended ONLY for the Justices of the SCOTUS and their clerks. A zealous Roe vs Wade advocate has compromised the integrity of the Court; the political left has used a misinterpretation of what effect the reversal of Roe will do (which simply gets the federal government out of legislating abortion laws and returns those decisions to the states) to energize their base. Shameful!
Regardless of your opinion on Roe and/or abortion, if you value our Republic you should be very concerned (if not outraged) at 1) the reprehensible behavior of the individual(s) who leaked the document, 2) Chuck Schumer, standing on the steps of the Court threatening Justices, by name, 3) the release of home addresses of Justices deemed conservative and encouraging people (who are too ignorant to understand the ramifications of their actions) to demonstrate at those homes, and 4) those who tried to burn down a building and those painting slogans (graffiti) on walls.
Let’s hope this matter is fully investigated and the leaker(s) are punished to the full extent of the law. Sadly, in view of what we’ve seen of late, it’s understandable why some folks think that this will be swept under the rug. Let’s hope not.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Fresh veggies recommended solution amid inflation
Can you believe the meat price increases predicted by USDA Economic Research Service? 15% for red meat and 11% for fish and eggs! Way over the predicted 8% inflation rate, already the highest in four decades.
The obvious solution recommended by nutritionists – fresh vegetables. They contain all the nutrients required for healthy living and no saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, and antibiotics loaded in animal products. They do contain complex carbohydrates, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. They offer vastly reduced risk of contracting heart disease, stroke, some cancers, diabetes, and obesity.
Fresh vegetables are going up only 4.3% – way below the 8% inflation rate.
But there is more…
A University of Michigan research report found that replacing 50% of animal products with plant-based foods would prevent more than 1.6 billion tons of greenhouse gases by 2030 – President Biden’s target date for a 50% reduction in emissions.
In an environmentally sustainable world, we need to replace meat and other animal products with vegetables, fruits, and grains, just as we replace fossil fuels with wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources.
This outrageous meat price increase may be our blessing in disguise.
Yoshi Dakamoto
Yuma
It’s time for flyover country to be heard
After a two-year absence due to the “pandemic,” the vaunted White House Correspondents’ Dinner finally returned to the big stage to remind us of just how vacuous and mocking the event can really be.
Host Trevor Noah regaled the crowd with a tongue in cheek roast of President Biden by stating that “Things are really looking up. Gas is up. Rent is up. Food is up. Everything!”
It has to warm your heart to hear millionaire elitists belittling the average American who is struggling to fill their tank, provide food for their family and put a roof over their children’s heads.
The cesspool known as Washington, and even more so, the media parasites that have thrown shade and given this “President” the gift of journalistic malpractice in sandbagging the stories prior to the 2020 elections that would have brought him down, are sitting back and laughing at your struggles.
They delight in your economic malaise, find solace in your confusion and laugh at their social gatherings about the little people in flyover country who are sacrificing to make ends meet.
Their unwavering support of agenda-driven organizations to indoctrinate your children and grandchildren into their deviant, soulless lifestyle is never-ending. After all, they consider you clueless about how to raise your own child.
They impugn Christianity as a fairy tale while worshiping their gods of Climate Change and Globalism. They create barriers for parents to be engaged in their child’s education. They crave a society of debauchery and moral relativism.
Yes, Virginia, this is Biden’s America. A shell of the former Republic so many have fought and died for. The last bastion of freedom in the world, now led by fools and ingrates.
It’s time for “Flyover Country” to stand up and be heard.
“Everybody feels the evil, but no one has the courage or energy to seek the cure.” – Alexis de Tocqueville
Rusty Washum
Yuma