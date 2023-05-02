We all must stand up for Arizona’s Alzheimer’s patients
Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating neurodegenerative disorder that affects millions of Americans. Unfortunately, there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s. Still, innovation is taking place with a new class of Alzheimer’s drugs. These disease-modifying therapies slow the disease’s progression rather than temporarily ease its symptoms.
Unfortunately, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has issued a decision not to cover this new category of medications for Alzheimer’s. The decision is a major setback for patients with Alzheimer’s disease and must be reversed. This new class of Alzheimer’s drugs that have received accelerated FDA approval would only be covered by CMS for patients in specific clinical trials – of which there are currently none. The decision leaves Alzheimer’s patients, who are running a race against time, to face severely limited access to multiple FDA-approved treatments that could improve their quality of life.
There isn’t any scientific evidence to support CMS’s ruling. FDA scientists rigorously evaluate new drugs and treatments leading up to approval. CMS’ role is to cover these critical innovations without rendering its own scientific opinions. CMS should trust the FDA and its decision-making, especially regarding accelerated approval. Traditional FDA approval is a long and expensive process that can take years to complete. Unfortunately, this means that patients with Alzheimer’s would have to wait years to access potentially life-saving treatments, their disease would continue to progress, and they would have to suffer the devastating effects of Alzheimer’s.
CMS has overstepped the bounds of its authority. Its decision is a massive blow to millions of Americans with Alzheimer’s and their families. Not only from the severe restrictions on access to this new class of Alzheimer’s drugs but also from its effect on developing other disease-modifying therapies for people with Alzheimer’s. Why bother if CMS won’t pay for treatment after the FDA legally approves it?
The decision by CMS is a betrayal of patients with Alzheimer’s disease and their families. I encourage the Arizona Congressional delegation to do the right thing, reach out to CMS and urge them to reverse this decision. I also encourage citizens to contact the delegation and voice their concern over the CMS decision. Every day that passes is a day that Alzheimer’s patients are losing their memories, their independence, and their quality of life. Patients with Alzheimer’s disease and their families deserve better.
Arizona House of Representatives
Sunday letters contained something for everyone
Letters To The Editor in the Sunday edition of the Yuma Sun (April 30, 2023) had something for everybody. Three opinion articles that were certainly thought-provoking.
“Time to start looking for next presidential candidate”
A well written laundry list of qualifications for an aspiring candidate in the 2024 presidential race. Only a true Statesman or Stateswoman could hope to fill the slate of requirements that were tallied up. Guess we are still looking. And looking. And looking.
“Vote for common sense, not puppets of NRA”
Our guns are safe as long as they are “typical” firearms, regardless of the administration in power. Tell that to the Germans in the 1930’s.
Of particular interest, though, was a reference to the Second Amendment never intending to “give you or me the right to own and carry a weapon of mass destruction.”
At this point, common sense dimmed like the street lights in Pyongyang.
And lastly, “Language twists notion of right to bodily autonomy.”
This was in reference to a previous editorial column by Christine Flowers regarding abortion. The writer took issue with terms, phrases and conclusions that Ms. Flowers had cited in her editorial to bolster her convictions in support of the unborn.
This issue has always been about influencing hearts and minds in our society. Poll-tested phrases such as “bodily autonomy” and “reproductive rights” have been instituted to sanitize the procedure instead of employing words such as “forceps” or “mifepristone”. After all, it’s just a simple medical procedure without any cultural or spiritual implications, right?
In a 2022 book titled “The Return of The Gods” by Jonathan Cahn, Rabbi Cahn correlates the worship of ancient gods and how it relates to our culture today.
Of particular interest is his reference to Moloch, a Canaanite deity associated in Biblical sources with the practice of child sacrifice. Cahn correlates today’s abortion practices as modern-day sacrifices to Moloch but on a much larger scale.
In our hedonistic society, abortion has become a “sacrament” to some folks. One only needs to view the response to the last year’s Supreme Court ruling on Roe vs Wade to understand this context.
The money shot, however, was the last sentence of the letter citing “pro-life zealots”.
If standing up for the sanctity of precious, innocent human life coronates me as a “pro-life zealot”, so be it.