Will A.I. be made for us or the other way around?
There is a story of life under the rule of thinking machines. It’s not “Terminator.” It’s not a 1970 ABC movie of the week “Collosus: The Forbin Project,” imagining Soviet and American missile installations detaching from their human masters, plotting on their own to nuke them. It’s not Haley Joel Osment’s 2001 “Artificial Intelligence,” a very good movie. I’m referring to an obscure comic book first written in the 1960s: “Magnus Robot Fighter 4000 A.D.”
2000 years from now, the North American continent has no Canada, United States or Mexico. It’s all one big city called North Am. North Am’s people don’t do any work. All work is done by robots. The people live for leisure and nothing else. At some point, the robots turn. Humans aren’t worthy to tell them what to do. Magnus from a child is raised by his nanny robot (think of Alfred the butler and Bruce Wayne/Batman) in the ancient martial arts. When his robot nanny is wrecked, he goes on to rally humans to take their world back. One very big job.
Is this all fantasy? Think of some of the applications of ChatGPT now. Students can use it to write essays and not have to think. One might tell it to write proposals, then sit back and watch it write away. So what, you ask? There is no discipline of the human mind. The mind becomes lazy, indolent, unfocused. Intent on very superficial phone-game pleasures, not the hard work it takes to excel. It’s a downhill plunge that has already begun.
We’re told ChatGPT will improve medicine and science. It can help in works of graphic art. Those are good things. If, however, thoughtless professors behave as some are, and think forgoing shaping the mind with writing, thinking, calculating, is an OK thing, we should beg to differ. Do we want minds of mush? To press buttons and have all our tasks done for us? Einstein did very well without computers of any kind. Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, William Shakespeare, James Baldwin, composed artistic words because their minds were sharpened and honed. Human life experiences flowed from their pens. Those traits go away when given up to lazy impulses, letting “George” or “ChatGPT” do it. Musical artists might be tempted to tell an A.I. to make music, then missed layering their creative energies into their works, settling for soulless imitations. A.I. would have the form, but not the spirit. Inspirations from hard lives, getting lost and never giving birth to new creations from those labors. We can tell an A.I. “make me a love song” and it will do it. Like Haley Joel Osment in “A.I.” searching to become a real boy, until a real boy makes that love song, it won’t be real.
In the New Testament Book of Mark, Chapter 2:27-28, Jesus says the Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath. The principle is our technology should fit and enhance the human condition, not force humans to conform to the tech. Think of ergonomics. Chairs are made to fit our bodies for comfort, not twist us in a world of pain.
“Magnus” did not foresee the speed of change. 2000 years? 200 years? From where we are now, maybe 20. Is that in years or months? The one exception to the rule might be Congress. Imagine a logical legislature. No showoffs. No long recesses. No crazy nuts. Can’t be bribed. Could a ChatGPY Congress be worse...or better?
We wait and wait for spring to come
And now it turns to summer.
Was nice and cool for oh, so long
We have no snow and little rain
That’s just the way it is.
They must have come in winter time
To think they’d live year round.
They came from somewhere way up north
To think this was the place.
Were tired of scooping snow and ice,
It turned out to be great for them
The river was a snow melt stream
Supplying all their needs.
Who knew what all the crops would be
Some vegetables and wheat
It took a wise and thinking man
To think that it would work.
To till the soil and plant the seed
With water that was snow.
To see the land untilled and bare
It took a lot of courage.
To give up fertile land up north
To visualize a water scheme
To share the water far away
They now wish that they hadn’t.
Over the years some dams were built
To stop the yearly floods.
And tame the flow of a precious gift
So many people claim that gift
The gift of precious water.
To water crops and drink it down
Perhaps quite soon will have to save
Conserve the melted gift.
And spread it wide for all to use
And peaceful neighbors be.