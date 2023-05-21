New school needs to have flags up already

Re: Bravie T. Soto Elementary School. I go down to San Luis a few times each week, and driving through Somerton I can’t help but notice the new beautiful school on the south side of Main Street. But I could not help but notice there is no flag out front, this school was built and ran by the state of Arizona and named after a combat veteran KIA and they can’t even fly the Arizona or US flag!! When I asked about this, I was told it was part of the landscaping and would be up by next school year. NO, NO, NO. I thought the flag raising should have been part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony in January. I am really surprised the veterans groups that petitioned the school board for naming the school are not having a problem with this.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you