New school needs to have flags up already
Re: Bravie T. Soto Elementary School. I go down to San Luis a few times each week, and driving through Somerton I can’t help but notice the new beautiful school on the south side of Main Street. But I could not help but notice there is no flag out front, this school was built and ran by the state of Arizona and named after a combat veteran KIA and they can’t even fly the Arizona or US flag!! When I asked about this, I was told it was part of the landscaping and would be up by next school year. NO, NO, NO. I thought the flag raising should have been part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony in January. I am really surprised the veterans groups that petitioned the school board for naming the school are not having a problem with this.
Penalty is chump change for lawyers
In the May 5, 2023, edition of the Yuma Sun, an article states that lawyers for Kari Lake were being fined $2,000 for “false factual statements.” There needs to be a bigger penalty! While $2,000 may be a difficult fee for many of us, myself included, this is chump change for a lawyer.
Power lines should be placed underground here
Like weeds after a spring rain, electric power poles are sprouting all over Yuma County.
New high-voltage power lines run near homes and businesses. They stretch overhead, spanning many busy roadways.
In addition to being unsightly, these power lines may cause safety hazards.
Proximity to power lines is a suspected contributor to cancer, including childhood leukemia. Power lines near homes reduce property values.
Since 2005, at least 10 storms have knocked down power lines or poles in Yuma County. Those overhead lines may be an accident waiting to happen.
To protect its future quality of life, Yuma County must demand that power lines be placed underground where they belong.
Congress should focus on reforms to improve lives
As an oncology nurse, I see patients every day who are dealing with various forms of cancer. We should be doing everything we can to support more medical research and drug development so that no family has to face heartbreaking decisions.
Recently, more price-setting policies have been included in President Biden’s healthcare priorities package. I worry that these additional measures could deprive patients of access to future cancer medicines and hope for a healthier, more comfortable future. Instead, I hope Congress focuses their efforts on one of the biggest headaches for many patients dealing with health issues–pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
Prescription drugs play a large role in oncology because many forms of cancer are treated with a combination of medications and care. As PBMs have grown in power and control over the medication marketplace, they have increased administrative red-tape and created extra, and unnecessary financial burdens on many patients. Patients should focus on fighting their cancer, not fighting with PBMs or insurance companies to receive the medications that keep them alive.
For the patients I see every day and for the millions of others around the country, I hope Congress focuses on reforms that make people’s lives and diagnoses a little less daunting and more accessible.
Ideas of decency, law and order have vanished
It seems to me that freedom of speech in our constitution does not sanction screaming obscenities in people’s faces in a threatening posture, blocking traffic, even sidewalks, even shoplifting? Roughing people up is not freedom of speech. It appears that many protesters think that anything they do is legally protected by freedom of speech. Not so! Some incredulous political activists say that shoplifting mobs are merely expressing their frustration with economic conditions or their sad self-inflicted lifestyles, so they have a right to raid businesses and take whatever they want. Not so! Decency has vanished on the streets. Sneaking up behind some stranger and knocking them out is freedom of expression. Not so! OK, then, someday folks will return to ideas of decency, law and order and sanity. Not so!