Chicken and waffles delicious, but not a Yuma dish
Our son took us to Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles many years ago in Hollywood. A 4.5 star restaurant. They do serve many other dishes but chicken and waffles is what its known for. Many celebrities and well-known actors eat at Roscoe’s. Personally, I don’t think it would go over here in Yuma, but it was delicious.
Mimi Beus
Yuma
Nurses can be found in variety of places
This letter is in reference to your recent article on Adopt-A-Nurse on April 28.
Please remember that there are many other agencies in the Yuma area that employ nurses. Home health, long-term care and rehab facilities, and Hospice all provide care to COVID-19 patients. Also, the health department, private offices and even school nurses play their part in the care and education of a myriad of patients.
Thank you for remembering all of us in your thoughts and prayers.
Donna Alexandre
Ridgeview Transitional Rehab
Questions should be asked as part of jobs conversation
Maybe it’s just me, but when looking at the employment statistics, and trying to identify the reasons/causes for those numbers, one can easily be led into a “chicken or the egg” discussion. I don’t think Biden’s address (May 10) did anything but muddle things up.
It seems there are several factors involved, but some of the more interesting (for lack of a better adjective) questions is this: What constitutes a fair wage, and who decides what that number is? Are jobs going unfilled because employers won’t pay enough or because employees want more than the jobs are worth (chicken/egg)? We all know, as an example, that the dishwashers don’t earn as much as the chefs, nor should they, but how much does the dishwater deserve?
Generally, wage scales are determined by the skills necessary to do a job and the availability of people to do it, but those criterions have been distorted by government programs; some people are getting more money to stay home than they EVER earned working! Isn’t that kinda dumb? Do you think some people aren’t even looking for a job because of that? Isn’t that unfair to those who are working, watching their tax dollars spent that way?
Whenever one hears someone complaining that they can’t get a good paying job, perhaps the questions that should be asked are “what are your credentials” or “what skills do you have,” or maybe most important, “what efforts have you made to give yourself a marketable skill?” For those who don’t have a credible answer for that last question, what does society owe them? And there’s this: If you owned a business, how much do you think you be willing to pay someone to sweep the floor? Just asking.
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Action needed to clean up Foothills properties
Since my first having moved to Yuma some five years ago, I have seen many improvements being made regarding buildings in and around town, especially those historic homes which have been renovated and appear as being so attractive.
I’ve noticed other structures which appear to have been abandoned and look terrible to those passing by.
Why not come to some agreement I say with the college art department and have the students use their creative minds in dressing them up?
Throughout the Foothills in some areas, it seems as if there are homes which have been abandoned, yards which are terribly unkempt and having junk lying everywhere. It’s not right when you see the other homes in the block being well-maintained. It’s common to hear those I speak of calling out “It’s my right,” which it is, though where is your consideration being shown for your neighbors?
I’ve always believed that those who take pride in their homes and where they reside should have their property taxes lowered. That those who care less – their taxes would be raised. I always tell people who are looking to purchase a home to check out the block first and take note of how others keep up their property, before making a purchase. In some areas of the Foothills, it seems to be getting worse by the day, which does nothing to encourage others to move here.
What the Foothills needs is a board of members to enforce some rules and to set somewhat of a standard in how people maintain their lots.
I would bet that there are many residents who feel the same as I do but who are afraid to speak out.
Some residents in this area have five or six cars parked in the yards, some which don’t even run, while neighbors are afraid to speak out.
For those of you who claim you would like to clean up your place, had you someone to help you – explain your dilemma to those around you and I’d bet they’d be willing to reach out to you.
Jimmy Luhm
Yuma