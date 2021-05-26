It’s time for democracy to move forward
After reading the Letters to the Editor on May 15th, I feel I must respond to the Ode to Donald Trump attempt at poetry. I am especially appalled at the line that states, “But be sure to notify Congress if you see a Chinese.” There is no positive place in society for these types of comments. Violence towards Asians has escalated to a dangerous level in this country. This kind of rhetoric serves no useful purpose. Finally, the election is over. We have a new President. Move forward as democracy must move forward.
Duncan Phillips
Yuma
A few points on the Republicans’ plan
Re: Fred Ott’s “C,mon man, what’s the plan?
Let me ask this. What is the Republican’s plan? Oh yeah!
1) Continue with baseless conspiracy theories be it the election being stolen or vaccine misinformation.
2) Voter Suppression
3) Wanting to block a Jan. 6th Commission
4) Obstructing whatever bills put forward by the Democrats as per Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell.
Scott Garcia
Yuma
Plant-based options are good choices this Memorial Day
With COVID-19 gradually releasing its deadly grip, this Memorial Day we can focus once again on the threat of our outdoor grill.
Yes, that. Folks who grill hamburgers and hot dogs face a nasty choice. The U.S. Meat and Poultry Hotline advises grilling at high temperature to avoid food poisoning by E. coli and Salmonella bacteria. But the National Cancer Institute warns that high-temperature grilling of processed meats generates cancer-causing compounds.
Fortunately, we no longer need to choose between food poisoning and cancer!
A bunch of enterprising U.S. food processors have met this challenge head-on by developing a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based veggie burgers, veggie dogs, and soy nuggets.
These products don’t harbor nasty bugs or cancer-causing compounds. They have no cholesterol, saturated fats, drugs, hormones, and pesticides like their animal-based alternatives. And, they are waiting for us in the frozen food section of our favorite supermarket, along with nut-based cheeses, milks, and ice creams.
This Memorial Day, in the shadow of COVID-19, let’s stay safe in more ways than one!
Yoshi Dakamoto
Yuma
Chicken and waffles can be made at home
In her letter of May 24, Mimi Beus opined that the gourmet chicken and waffles she had enjoyed in Hollywood (California, I presume) would not go over in Yuma. I beg to differ. I am something of a C&W hound and I wager I have tried them at every restaurant in Yuma that has them on the menu – and some that don’t advertise the fact that you may obtain them by special request.
The ones I have enjoyed in Yuma have been uniformly delicious, and so I see no particular reason why Mimi thinks Yuma is not ready for them – unless of course Roscoe’s applies some extraordinary ingredient or flavoring that would render them too exotic for local taste buds. Or perhaps at Roscoe’s the thrill of occasional celebrity-sightings makes the food taste extra-good.
As much as I have enjoyed the dish hereabouts, though, their very uniformity has caused me to eschew restaurant C&W as unnecessarily expensive. The ingredients are, after all, very basic. You can make the same thing at home, and quite inexpensively, by heating up packaged waffles and a few pieces of fried chicken, both from the freezer section of your grocer. That’s right: they are sold separately, but you can combine them if you want. They are just as good as restaurant C&W, and SO much easier on the wallet. And there’s no mess to clean up, except possibly for one baking sheet or microwave dish (I prefer baking in an actual oven).
Don’t forget the syrup!
Christopher Jones
Yuma
Memorial Day is a day to remember gratitude
Hey, I know how easy it is to get distracted. Memorial Day is a short time away.
Upon thy grave the tears of a grateful nation fall.
Our gratitude should be unbounded.
Remember.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Reducing taxes doesn’t benefit everyone
“Reducing taxes on the rich will bring prosperity to all!”
That has been a standard Republican mantra for decades. It has NEVER proven true, either at the state level (Brownback’s disastrous “Kansas experiment”) or at the national level (again and again, from Reagan to Trump).
Ducey wants to give Arizona’s tax revenues to the already-rich. Hey! Ducey is a Republican!
Robert Nelson
Yuma