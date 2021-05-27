Letter was not intended to be offensive
My response to Duncan Phillips letter of May 26:
Mr. Phillips, I am sorry you took the “Ode To Donald Trump” out of context and took offense. I guess I just assumed (and rightly it appears) that most people would read it and take it like it was meant to be taken. Apparently you did not.
Perhaps if I had written “Congress has its purse open and down on their knees, hoping to borrow more money from the Chinese” (government, which is true) you might have read it differently.
I guess what I am more surprised at is that you would think the Yuma Sun would in any way, ever, print what they considered a hate crime comment, against anybody or any race of people. You are correct in that there is no place in this society for any hate crimes and I am positive the Sun does not support any such thing.
Arleta Harrison
Yuma
Laws should exist to protect the unborn
This is in response to the editorial of May 24, 2021, Supreme Court to hear Miss. abortion case.
The right of the woman to do what she wants with her own body does not extend to the baby within her womb because the baby is not the woman’s body. The baby has a complete and separate body from the woman’s, with a completely different DNA than hers. The baby’s body is in the woman’s, but the woman’s body feeds the baby. The woman has a right, or better yet, free will, to do what she wants to her own body, but to the life of another, that’s a separate case.
There ought to be laws to protect the unborn. Being pro-life is not affiliated with any one religious faith, but simply comes from the natural law that governs our lives, that humans do not kill other humans, and if they do, they pay the consequences.
There has been a war cry going on in America for nearly 50 years. The forces threatening us are not from without with bombs and bullets, but from within a woman’s womb – the screams and cries of tiny babies being snuffed out. Where is our conscience?
I personally believe that if enough people in our country sincerely pray to God, or to a higher power or however one believes, a daily prayer for the legal protection for the unborn in our country, that this prayer will be heard. Many great past presidents summoned God as our strength. And if enough people pray daily for our Supreme Court justices to decide this Mississippi case and let truth be ruled, then we as a nation will take a step closer to allow freedom for all including the tiniest human beings: the unborn.
We are killing our posterity at an alarming rate. Who would have thought?
Cosette Schaaf
Yuma
Anger, distrust are recipe for disaster
Today, another mass shooting near San Jose at a worksite. So far, 9 people dead. People killed at work.
There is no law or bill that Congress can pass that will solve this issue. And it’s foolish to believe there’s a magic solution to this.
There is so much anger and distrust out there in America. Many in this country believe that government is working against them and out to harm average citizens.
This is Trump versus Americans. Any type of elected office holder or civic leader is not to be trusted and is really out to do harm and will corrupt elections and ignore citizens unless they follow the Trump cult.
Today, running for any government office or position has the potential to be life threatening, depending on what side you are on.
A recipe for disaster.
Richard Badone
Yuma
Suggestions to help improve Foothills
Recently, my wife and I relocated to Yuma, after our being driven out of California due to high taxes.
We’ve come to love your city and see so much potential in it.
With the profit we made off our former home, we were able to purchase what appears to be an estate here.
One suggestion I feel is important, however, is that when it comes to the Foothills area, it is in desperate need of some sort of planning committee or board to enforce some new rules upon homeowners.
I’m speaking of yards where it is not uncommon to see four or five cars parked in the driveways, some of which don’t even run, others which have debris lying everywhere.
Some homeowners who have obviously returned to where they once resided, let their properties deteriorate to the point it’s where they resemble toxic waste dumps.
It is not right to see one homeowner’s property bringing down the home values in an entire block and they’re being allowed to get by with it.
Who in their right mind wants to purchase a home which is next door to one like I describe? These are the homeowners who should be having their property taxes raised rather than lowered.
While freedom is a great thing to be appreciated, it’s the abuse of it which affects us all – that if we expect Yuma to grow and prosper, let’s start passing some laws where we all can benefit.
If some homeowners lack the money ot make such improvements, what would be wrong with neighbors being willing to pitch in and help out.
Get to know those whom I speak of and tell them you are willing to help out with the upgrades at no charge.
This will give you the opportunity to get to know your neighbors better, and you’ll be doing a great service for your community.
Carl Recknee
Foothills