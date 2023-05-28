Kudos to Arizona’s governor for vetoes
I love, love, love Gov. Hobbs and her veto pen.
Laurie Phelps
Yuma
Thoughts on baseball, Trump, running and weather
I’m a traditionalist but am pleased with Major League Baseball’s new rules to speed up the game, especially the pitch clock. These changes are really working! Now I fall asleep in the 5th inning, not the 3rd.
Former President Donald Trump claims credit for many things, some real and some imagined. Here’s one he’s surely never given himself proper credit for…pain reliever. I’m an active runner, and that doesn’t come without an assortment of aches and pains now that I’m well into my 60s. I’ve discovered that reflecting on Trump during these jogs lessens my discomfort. Alas, it has the opposite effect on my blood pressure.
Summer’s coming, and it reminds me how my father used to gripe about hot, humid midwestern afternoons. “I’d contribute $10 toward a blizzard today,” he’d growl. With our current inflation, that figure may now be closer to $50.
Mel Parker
Yuma
Missing budget deadline will be catastrophic
If Congress and President Biden fail to reach an agreement on a budget, the repercussions will be catastrophic. Among the myriad of problems will be the withholding of Social Security payments. The financial effect on retirees could be immense, which brings up another point.
Social Security monies belong to the people (not the government), deducted from their earnings. Mingling those monies with the general fund was a foolish mistake, enacted by Lyndon Johnson, and was really nothing but a political move, creating the opportunity to “cook the books.”
Although the Social Security program was suspect at its inception (resembling a Ponzi scheme) the dollars collected are nevertheless supposed to be used to help people in their retirement years and should in no way be affected by whatever is going on in the economy. The thought that those funds could be withheld is reprehensible, and one more indication that our government is too involved in our lives.
C’MON 2024!
Gene Lemon
Yuma
Yuma’s economic future could be at risk
Because I’m interested and study anything related to riverfront development, one aspect is agriculture. If you’re going to make Yuma attractive to the tech world you have to give them what they want. It has to be high-tech and organic. And very, very accessible. That led me to vertical farming.
The more I studied it the more I found that vertical farming will have a very negative effect on Yuma’s future if 90-plus percent of leafy greens come from Yuma during the winter. If that amount started to drop every year, the impact on Yuma’s economy would be disastrous.
All along the eastern seaboard huge vertical farms are popping up. The largest will go online this year. That one vertical farm will produce enough leafy greens to supply 50 MILLION PEOPLE. That’s just one farm. There are at least six more that I know of. These vertical gardens are being built all over the country.
The processors, packing houses are looking real hard at vertical farming. Add to the shortage of water, now what will happen to Yuma’s economy? The largest contributor to our economy is going to shrink. The trucking industry, farm equipment suppliers, processors, restaurants and every other service provider in the county will be affected – in a negative way.
Can we be proactive to make sure the local economy doesn’t tank in the future? I say yes. This letter is a warning to become proactive and not reactive. The few large farmers that I did talk to see this coming but they also are at a loss as what to do about it. The rest I tried to talk to didn’t even want to discuss it. The solution? In my studies I have to say it’s multifaceted. Smarter people than me should be able to come up with multiple and better solutions.
Dennis Franklin
Yuma
Kudos to YPD for help in identity theft case
Last February I realized that I had become a victim of identity theft, and because I know we citizens are encouraged to report cases of fraudulent activity to the police, I called the Yuma Police Department’s non-emergency number and explained the situation. The responding officer opened a case file, gave me its number, gave me a few nuggets of wisdom, and thanked me for calling.
The follow-up was amazing! Here at my doorstep was a young man from the police department with an “identity theft recovery plan” which he handed to me, explaining the contents, taking time to answer my questions, and letting me know if I needed anything else, just let him know.
The booklet he brought takes a victim step-by-step through the process of getting ahead of the fraudsters and utilizing all safety measures to avoid a bad outcome.
The use of that information and willing help from Yuma Police Department have given me a sense of protection from the worst that can happen in these cases.
So kudos to YPD!
Jean Rivers
Yuma