Guns in homes present more risk than ‘invaders’
There is no reason for a firearm with more than three rounds before reloading.
Except to kill PEOPLE.
No hunter needs, or can possibly use, more than three rounds without reloading.
No target shooter needs more than three rounds before reloading.
Guns incorrectly stored at home (loaded, or next to ammunition) are the instruments in thousands of accidents every year, hundreds mortal. Incorrect storage also makes suicide and homicide easier – all told, guns are the nation’s second largest cause of death.
Correctly stored guns are useless to prevent the “home invasion” so often cited as necessitating a firearm in the home, because the firearm is not loaded.
Burglaries – the correct term, rather than the scare-mongering “home invasion,” occur mostly during the day, and mostly when there’s no one home. Violence is rare (around 10%), and death statistically inexistent.
Guns in the home present far more risk to residents than to “invaders.”
There is no rational reason for the existence of guns that fire more than three times without reloading. Sadly, there are many irrational reasons for them: resistance to all those Q conspiracies.
We, as a nation, must decide if we will continue to murder our children in order to assuage the irrational fears of fools.
Bob Nelson
Yuma
Ashamed, embarrassed to be American after shooting
I have never been so ashamed, so embarrassed to be an American. The shooting in the Texas school where 19 small children were subject to a failing government unwilling and unable to protect them.
Some scream they are pro life and want to jail women who have abortions, but want everyone packing a gun, ready to stand their ground and gun down anyone who disagrees with them.
Arm teachers, arm supermarket cashiers, more police in schools.
But nobody wants to pay for this. Nobody wants to fund better security at schools. Not with our tax money.
Oh wait, no guns at NRA convention in Texas. How ironic, how ridiculous, how hypocritical, how embarrassing. How ignorant.
That what the Right thinks of voters. We are dumbbells and won’t notice what they say or do.
Richard Badone
Yuma
Better to tap on brakes than slam them
Stocks have been a dumpster fire in 2022 because the Federal Reserve is turning off its money printer. As of this writing, $8 trillion of household wealth plus another $1 trillion of cryptocurrency wealth have been wiped out. From Greek mythology, the Federal Reserve is sitting on the Strait of Messina, between two Greek Monsters: Charybdis, a whirlpool, and Scylla, a man-eating beast. We could go into recession due to aggressive rate hikes or exacerbate the bubble that we have been in for the last 10 years. Better to tap on the brakes vs. slam on the brakes.
Mike Sphar
Yuma
Ideas to decrease traffic deaths
Time the lights. It’s that simple. When we catch red light after red light, it gets people frustrated and pretty soon they are running the red lights. Time the lights so traffic flows on the main roads and don’t give priority to the traffic from side streets.
Thank you
Nancy Powell
Yuma
Yuma needs to have more reliable public transportation
Last week, my husband had to have minor surgery. Since I don’t drive, I used a cab service. I called them the evening before so we could be there on time. That was fine, and they arrived early. However, I couldn’t give them a time we’d be ready to leave, since we really weren’t sure how long it would take. I called the car at 11:30 a.m. I got no response. So I called a different company, who said they would arrive within 20 minutes. They never showed up. I tried a third company, they said it would be 45 minutes. I said forget it. Bottom line is, it took me over two hours to get a cab. Now, I realize Yuma does have a bus system, but that’s ridiculous. You have to walk one mile to a bus stop and then it takes you an hour to get to someplace that should take 15 minutes.
Why doesn’t Yuma have reliable public transportation? My husband and I are both senior citizens. He does drive but couldn’t last Friday because of the surgery.
Mary Lacey
Yuma