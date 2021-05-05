Thoughtful couple made diners’ night
On 5-1-2021 my husband and I went to the Saigon Pho Restaurant, 700 E. 32nd St., Yuma, and we were met at the door by a young man who seated us, then brought menus. A few minutes later a young lady came to ask us what we wanted to drink…drinks were promptly brought to our table, she then asked what we would like to eat we ordered and got our food very quickly….it was very tasty and we enjoyed it very much.
When we went to pay for our dinner we were told that a young couple that was seated next to us had bought our dinner for us! We don’t know their names…but would like to give them a BIG THANK YOU for your kindness.
The dinner was wonderful and the surprise at the end made it a wonderful evening for us!
If you haven’t tried it……you should!
Dolores J. Freeman
Yuma
Thank you for swift response to road needs
To the agency and crew that responded the next day, after my letter to the editor appeared in the Yuma Sun about North Frontage Road deterioration, THANK YOU. The shoulders were graded and chunks of asphalt cleaned up. Some potholes are being patched. It is satisfying to know we can bring our concerns and they are addressed in a timely manner. I look forward to when this road can be resurfaced.
Anne Gutridge
Yuma
Mom’s legacy lives on, with inky reminders
Along with the May reminders to think about Mom, I get a daily reminder on my doorstep in the form of three newspapers. I still read physical newspapers, and I always will.
My mom called herself an “ink-stained wretch”. While some apply the term only to newspaper writers, Mom was literally ink-stained from working at newspapers. She never ran the presses but she did everything else, from ad sales to prepress to managing editor. Ink was in her blood–and on her clothes, and in her hair. Ink was on her children, because the newspapers she brought home every night had not set up in a delivery truck but went straight from press to employee paper bins to her car, and into our waiting hands. Mom didn’t need to read it. She already knew every column inch.
We learned from Mom’s side of phone conversations–terms like “double truck” and the dynamics of ad and news budgets. We knew every edition’s bed time by osmosis. We learned the critical importance of correctly spelling the names of local student-athletes. We learned to trust but verify wire service stories that would run under “our” banner. We learned the cruelty–and the beauty–of word limits.
Now when I read a newspaper, I evaluate headlines and ad placement the way Mom did. Three generations of my family can fold newspaper hats.
I don’t think there was ever a happier newspaper professional. Mom was ink-stained, for sure, but she was anything but a wretch.
Christopher Jones
Yuma
Immigration discussion isn’t a simple one
You may be living a life where you can eat and sleep whenever you want. Well if you are not, you can always go to a shelter or a mission. But if you came here illegally you live in fear and you have no way of getting help or having any support. Some people do not want undocumented people crossing over illegally, people say that them coming over is ruining our economy, that first we need to help U.S. citizens, we have shelters and the government helps.
I’m not saying that we don’t help documented people in Yuma, AZ because I know some people still live in poverty but U.S citizens have been getting help and are currently getting help. Immigrants come over because they know we have shelter and they need help and support. They come over because they want to be able to sleep and eat and want to feel comfortable and not have to live in fear that someone is going to hurt them or their family. People say to do it the right way and to ask the government for a visa or a green card. What if you don’t have money, not only that but it can take years to obtain one or even become eligible.
Marlene San Roman
Yuma