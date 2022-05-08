Nation’s leaders must focus on improving insurance coverage
The past couple years have been full of trials and tribulations. My dad is suffering from kidney failure, and, as if that wasn’t enough, my mom was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. I have had to step up to be the main caregiver for both of them.
Not only have I had to help them get to and from their appointments, pick up their prescriptions, and tend to them when they feel too ill to get out of bed, but I’ve had to deal with their insurance company too. The constant back and forth with insurers, fighting over what is and is not covered, has been absolutely exhausting.
And unfortunately, my parents aren’t the only ones struggling with this broken system. Millions of insured patients still have thousands of dollars in medical debt. Worse still, nearly half of all insured Americans don’t have easy access to the prescriptions they need, facing burdens like prior authorization and fail first mechanisms.
As I’ve grappled to get my parents the lifesaving care they need, it’s been clear to me that our insurance system is in desperate need of repair. And I hope that our legislators in DC will step up to fix the industry. Instead of placing undue burdens on the scientists and researchers, who create the medications patients rely on, I urge our leaders to focus on improving insurance coverage across the board.
Cristela Acosta
Yuma
Column missed point on progressives, cancel culture
The column by John Micek about the fear of parents who want to limit the reading choices of children by their parents because of inappropriate material I found to be a little short-sighted. He could also have mentioned the fear of progressives who cancel those with opinions that they do not like. It is as if they are afraid of honest debate on issues where differing opinions might be discussed. The truth is not hurt by inspection but is seen more clearly to be the truth.
Jim Rickabaugh
Yuma
Yuma’s generosity is still incredible
Yuma Territory Live Steamers, a nonprofit corporation, operates the miniature riding railroad at Riverside Park below the historic prison, with a typical October through May season. However, due to our current need to use borrowed locomotives and undertake equipment repairs, our board of directors made the decision that Sunday, April 24, would be our last day of the current scheduled ride season. Even though we hosted 127 riders that last run day, this was done to avoid potentially overtaxing aging equipment during the coming hotter days.
Now for the excellent news. With the help of several donations, we were able to place the order for two new locomotives last summer. We got in the production line behind one loco going to New Zealand, two to Switzerland, and last one to Texas. Ours will come in a bright red color scheme, proudly labeled Yuma Crossing Railroad, in order to honor our railroad’s location within the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
Our board of directors also made the decision we will run our equipment one day per month, from May through September, to keep it well maintained and ready for next season’s October 8th and 9th opening public ride weekend. The plan is to offer rides from 8-10 a.m. The first such ride opportunity is Thursday, May 19. No ticket is required, and any donation would be most appreciated.
A special thanks to our benefactors and volunteers who have made the railroad possible, and to the Yuma community in making the rides so popular we needed to purchase new locomotives.
As stated in a previous letter, although YTLS received The Heart of Yuma Award from the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, it is the railroad that truly represents the heart of Yuma.
Hope to see you this summer, and please place our October 8th & 9th opening weekend on your calendars at home.
Chuck Finnila
YTLS Senior Project Coordinator
Maybe it’s time to return to work programs
I am reading about the budget for Yuma and it scares me. My husband and I are both retired, as is a large part of the Yuma population. We should be able to get by, but gas and other prices have recently shot up, plus government seems to be offering free money to everyone in the world, except us, even promising to give out our Social Security Insurance that we have paid for! The taxes on our house were awful last year. The last thing we need is high property taxes. Yuma can’t fix everything. I know our mayor and politicians of both parties are asking for border crisis help, but I don’t think the career politicians in our capital care. We may need to return to work programs. People who are able-bodied and want welfare or student loan forgiveness can start by regularly clearing some of the underbrush on I-8 and along the river, to fight brush fires, and doing other community projects, maybe even work that would train them for a back-up job.
Dori Morill
Yuma
Save our electrical energy with mercury pollution!
So I am to understand that our government has decided to get rid of incandescent lightbulbs and replace them with “compact fluorescent lamps.” All fluorescent lamps contain mercury which is very hazardous to us and the environment. It is reasonable to replace incandescent lamps with LEDs. Just a thought on why we should read the label on items that way by.
Patrick Cook
Yuma