Ducey should follow Texas’ lead on border
To Governor Ducey – The governor of Texas has assigned 9500 National Guard personnel to protect the Texas southern border from “The Mother of all Caravans” that is coming, as reported on Tucker Carlson (Fox News) recently.
Hopefully you were watching as the governor of Texas explained that he has given the NG permission to put down razor wire at frequently used illegal foot crossing locations and have placed con-x storage containers at popular illegal vehicle entry locations, and his officers have been authorized to arrest illegal crossers for trespassing onto Texans’ lands.
With Texas shutting down things there, it’s probably a pretty good bet that the caravan will be coming across in the Yuma Sector, because it’s known for its easy ankle-deep- water and no-water short walk crossings…some 6 miles from downtown Yuma as the crow flies.
If you haven’t gotten us ready yet, please get in touch with the governor of Texas and duplicate what he is doing. These crossings have to be stopped! Our federal government is not stopping any of it, so it’s up to you. Please don’t let us down.
John & Jan Achen
Yuma
Milk important for raising healthy children
I consider myself fortunate as many my age, and our offsprings do also, that we grew up on cow’s milk, giving us healthy bones and bodies, and continuing to this day. Ah, the precious times spent with grandpa on the farm at milking time. Watching the buckets of milk poured into the separator, never liking warm milk at supper table, but loving the cream, not to mention the sweating round of butter.
But alas, we have some naysayers, as evidenced by a recent Letter to the Editor, giving information on all the ways that the dairy industry is harmful, hurting and dangerous to our country. We are all entitled to our opinions. By checking reliable sources and researching the subject, one can reach their own opinion. But always remember that milk is good for, and important in raising healthy children, especially.
Donna Fleming
Yuma
Sick and tired of nonstop Medicare ads
Hello my fellow Yumans, and especially Senior Citizens: Is anyone else besides me sick and tired of all these Medicare ads? It wouldn’t be so bad, but once I counted four different phone numbers for different Medicare things in a half-hour show. Between Joe Namath, Joe Montana, J.J. Walker, and some blonde woman I haven’t a clue as to her name, it’s ridiculous. And it’s not just television, I get these on my phone ad nauseum, and I’ve blocked all of these numbers, but then new numbers pop up. I realize it’s open season until December 7, but will these folks ever let up?
I realize I just turned 65, and I guess I’m fair game for all these folks, but where do they draw the line? I do have Medicare and am OK with what I’ve got, but is anyone else as frustrated as myself by this confusion? I even tried writing to the Better Business Bureau, but no one listened. Thanks for letting me vent.
Mary Lacey
Yuma
New park needs to have restrooms, tennis, pickleball courts
I read with interest your article on the Foothills Park. It looks like they have hit most of the high points with two glaring omissions….restrooms and tennis/pickleball courts!
Those of us that play tennis have to drive to Avenue A and to play pickleball to 13th Avenue. There are closer courts in the high schools but for some reason they are locked up. No other city I know of locks up high school tennis courts.
A park without restrooms? I guess the people designing the park are never going to use it or they would have been included!
Come on Yuma County let’s get this right the first time….
Charlie Cripe
Yuma
Legislators need to protect Arizona’s family farms
The family farm remains the backbone of agriculture in Arizona where 95 percent of farms are family farms.
There are many stresses on our industry: water and workforce shortages, market volatility, supply chain issues, rising costs for fuel, and natural disasters like ongoing drought and wildfires in the West. Meanwhile, the Biden administration and Congress have proposed a host of corporate and inheritance tax increases that would significantly hamper Arizona farmers and ranchers already operating on razor-thin margins.
In particular, if we want to protect family farms in this country, it’s vital that we make it possible for these operations to be passed down to the next generation. Increasing capital gains taxes while repealing the beneficial provisions of stepped-up basis would create enormous tax burdens to family-owned farms in Arizona and nationwide.
It’s also vital that the federal government retain Section-1031 exchanges, a century-old tax provision that gives farmers and ranchers financial flexibility to invest in their operations and agricultural land. Farmers and ranchers invest years of their hard-earned income on upgrading and expanding their agricultural land investments, which are made possible due to provisions like Section-1031.
Now is the time to support Arizona agriculture, an industry that contributes $23.3 billion to our economy and is an integral part of our state’s history. The Arizona Farm Bureau urges U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema, Mark Kelly, and Arizona’s congressional delegation to oppose tax increases and elimination of beneficial provisions that would hurt the agriculture industry and limit the ability for farmers and ranchers to pass their operations down to the next generation
Philip Bashaw
CEO, Arizona Farm Bureau