Election only first step in process
November 3rd, Election Day, has come and gone. But that’s only the first step in determining the winners. The second step, happening now, is the counting of the votes. It is at this stage of the process that one can question the validity of the count. If it appears that a sufficient number of votes to affect the outcome may have been improperly cast, there are legislative and judicial remedies to cure that situation.
The third step will take place when the secretaries of state certify the final results and present those numbers to the House of Representatives. The states will also create their slate of electors to the Electoral College.
What do we know, and more importantly, what do we not know of the outcome of a number of races? Most of the races have been decided, however, there are numerous allegations of impropriety in the race for the Presidency. Those allegations will be investigated, and if found to be true, will be cured. That’s our system. And the winner will be declared. Nothing in this process is contrary to the Constitution.
So all of the posturing by the media and both sides only serves to further divide our country and should stop. The allegations that the Democrats ‘stole the election’ or that the Republicans must now ‘accept defeat’ because the networks and social media have declared a winner is at best, premature. The Vice-President is still a candidate, not the “President Elect” and he will not be unless, and until, the vote is certified in his favor. And the media’s contention that “no credible evidence” of irregularities has been presented is false. Serious, credible irregularities have been alleged and must be shown to be either true or false. It is in everyone’s interest that the election was fair, in spite of our personal preference, or that of the media.
A basic knowledge of history will show that the US has faced situations like this before. And an understanding of civics should tell you that the electoral process is in place and operating as it should.
We should be proud of the work done by our Founding Fathers in drafting such a Constitution that ensures the rights (not the outcomes or preferences) of each of us.
God bless America,
Bill Gresser
Yuma
Thoughts on social media, maniacal coercion
I remember the daily fatality counts in the local paper from Iraq and Afghanistan when Bush was president which somehow magically disappeared with the election of Barack Obama.
Fast forward over a decade later after four years of hatred and loathing that exploded on social media eviscerating not only President Trump but the first lady, the entire Trump family and the people that supported him.
Social media is like an abusive partner. As long as you tow the line and go along to get along, sacrifice your core beliefs and bow down to the gods of moral relativism, coexistence is possible.
Once you voice a differing opinion, you are demeaned and attacked beyond belief.
Now we are told that this is the dawning of a new day. After witnessing the vitriol and hatred for one man over the last four years, we are urged to unite for the good of the country and put our differences aside. Forget the past, right? We really didn’t mean it.
This type of maniacal coercion is exactly why tea ended up in the Boston harbor in 1773.
Rusty Washum
Yuma
Proud to be American, but sickened by the wall
I am an 81-year-old Mexican American male that was born in California. I traveled many years to Yuma with my wife and while there would go into Algodones several times in the winter months.
We now live here and this week went into Algodones and on the trip out stared out through the wall into the United States and it sickened me and made me ashamed of all the things being done, like separating the children from their parents, and Mexicans being called murders, thugs and rapists.
Yet we enjoy crossing the border to take advantage of the low prices for drugs, dental and eye glasses. It seems we are going the way of a Third World country.
I am proud to be an American and always will be, but at this moment I am ashamed and sickened by this wall.
Henry Langston
Foothills